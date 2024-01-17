Josh Duhamel announces the birth of his first baby with his wife Audra Mari: Deets Inside

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's little one has arrived!

The Transformers actor and his spouse announced on Tuesday that their first child was born last week. The pair revealed the news together on Instagram, where they shared a monochrome image of the baby's little feet. Audra captioned the photo, "Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24"

Josh welcomes his wife child with Mari and his second

Josh, 51, and his ex-wife Fergie have a 10-year-old son named Axl. After eight years of marriage, the former Black Eyed Peas member and Josh called it quits in 2017. The couple finalized their divorce in 2019.

In a conversation with Parade, Duhamel disclosed his son's reaction after learning he will be a big brother, "He asks, 'Wait, now, am I going to be — You're going to love me, though, right?'"

He further added, “I was like, 'Of course, I'm going to still love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!' ”

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's relationship timeline

In October 2019, Duhamel and the former beauty pageant competitor were spotted sharing a kiss at a Toronto airport which started their dating rumors. This news came two years after he and Fergie dissolved their eight-year marriage in September 2017, and just more than a year after his breakup with Eiza Gonzalez.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari announced their engagement on social media on January 8, 2022. The pair got married in Fargo, North Dakota, following a nine-months of their engagement on September 10, 2022. Duhamel and Mari announced that they are expecting their first child together in a shared Instagram post on September 11, 2023.

