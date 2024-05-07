Kim Kardashian Poses With Taylor Swift’s Musical Bestie Lana Del Rey At Met Gala 2024 After ’ThanK you aIMee’ Diss

The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet event has become the biggest talking point, much like every year. While the fans continued to nit-pick the details of each and every attendee, a certain collaboration went unnoticed at the show. This was when Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey accompanied by designer Seán McGirr, joined La La Anthony on the carpet.

Standing next to one another is one thing, but these two were part of the same conversation at the event. Here is all you need to know about this talk.

Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey get cozy at Met Interview

It was when anchor La La Anthony invited Kim Kardashian for a short byte that it was noticed that Lana Del Rey was already talking to her, standing right beside designer Seán McGirr. However, Anthony makes it easier for the conversation to flow as she talks to Kim about her outfit.

Kim then goes on to explain that she was wearing Margiela by John Galliano. 'It's metal lace, it's beautiful.' But the fashion mogul was quick to give the right share of attention of Lana. 'But look at your McQueen baby,' she said while praising Lana. The singer then goes on to explain her dress.

Kim and Lana discuss sisterhood

When asked about what they were looking forward to inside the event, Kim shared that she was very nervous and that she was in a constant group chat with her sisters.

This is where Lana cuts her off and praises the fact that it is ‘so rare.’ ‘I have my sister who was shooting everything with us at the hotel,’ Lana added by sharing her own experience with her sister.

And so, both of them, greet Anthony and walk ahead to enter the venue. You can check out the entire interaction right here:

Now we all know how possessive Taylor Swift has been about her girls, squad, and friendships. be it cutting off from Justin Bieber for Selena Gomez, or forming an entire girls' squad in her Reputation era, she is known to take her friendships very personally. It will be interesting to see how this conversation pans out for Lana’s friendship with Taylor Swift.

