Met Gala 2024: Internet In Awe Of Cardi B's Grand Finale Look As Nine Men Help Carry Rapper's Gown On Green Carpet

Cardi B's 2024 Met Gala look on Monday, May 6, was so iconic that it required her longtime stylist, Kollin Carter, and at least nine other men to carry her black dress up the stairs and straighten its tulle for the shutterbugs.

Per Women’s Wear Daily, the WAP singer teamed up with Chinese designer Windowsen for the custom attire that reportedly took two months to make. The 31-year-old further elevated her style with show-stopping giant emerald jewelry and matching green nails.

Cardi B also seemingly teased her look for this year’s Met charity gala on her Instagram earlier in the night with a snap of a single black rose.

Met Gala 2024: Theme and additional details

Themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, this year the Met Gala incorporates The Garden of Time as the official dress code, taking inspiration from J.G Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will open its Costume Institute's exhibit for the public on Friday, May 10, and the Andrew Bolton-curated show will spotlight fragile pieces from the museum's archives. Some of these pieces are apparently too fragile to be displayed or worn on ordinary days.

The exhibit’s much-sought-after coffee table book will be released on June 18.

Cardi B's Met Gala strategy: Making every moment iconic

“We’re always thinking ahead,” Cardi told The Hollywood Reporter in March, adding, “I feel like the Met Gala is almost like going to the Grammys. It's very nerve-racking, and even though we make it look so easy, we really be so nervous.”

Despite the jitters, the She Bad rapper explained the only strategy she and her team approached the event with. “We always try to make sure that everything goes right, that everything be iconic. We want everything to be iconic. I know people sometimes be like, ‘Oh it's not about who is there and who is not,’ but it's like, no, you need to remember us forever.”