Jumanji 3 Gets a 2026 Holiday Release Date but Seemingly Without THIS Major Actor

Jumanji 3 finally has a release date, which is exciting news. However, there’s also a disappointing update—one major star is leaving the franchise.

According to recent reports, Jack Black will not be returning for the third installment of the action-adventure series. As per Discussing Film, Jumanji 3 is set to hit theaters on December 11, 2026. While fans are thrilled about the release, Black’s departure has left many disappointed.

The news of Jack Black’s departure from Jumanji surfaced after his interview with Deadline, where he even expressed his surprise at an update about the film’s next installment.

According to reports, the King Kong star was shocked to learn that the movie was finally happening after facing multiple delays. The project had been postponed for years due to the pandemic, industry strikes, and scheduling conflicts among the cast.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor—who is also a celebrated rock and roll musician—responded to questions about his return to Jumanji with uncertainty. When asked if fans could expect to see him in the next installment, he simply said, "Well, we'll see. I hope so."

He also opened up about his retirement plans, stating, "I feel like I’ve already done my last film. I'm pretty sure I'm done. I'm pretty sure I'm retired. I'll let you know if someone pulls me out of retirement, but it's been a great, great ride."

According to MovieWeb, Jack Black initially hinted at retiring in 2019, suggesting that Jumanji: The Next Level might have been his final film.

The Goosebumps actor portrayed Professor Shelly Oberon, described in the film as "a curvy genius."

However, for fans worried about seeing him on screen for the last time, there’s good news—Black will next appear in A Minecraft Movie and a reimagining of Anaconda.

