Henry Golding on Reuniting With Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively for Another Simple Favor: ‘No Pre-Jitters…’

Henry Golding came back to the set of Another Simple Favor as a changed man with more experience and knowledge. In a recent interview, he revealed that sharing screen space with experienced actors like Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively felt easier this time because he could give more input on the set and contribute to the screenplay.

Advertisement

Speaking on Today about the sequel to the 2018 hit A Simple Favor, the actor said he didn't have pre-jitters about meeting new actors or entering a new production. He described reuniting with Lively and Kendrick as "putting on worn-in trainers and going on a casual walk."

"A Simple Favor was my second film after Crazy Rich Asians, so I was like the greenhorn on the set. So I was constantly like, 'Yes ma'am, whatever you need, sir.' And then coming back after sort of working and having a lot more experience and finding my voice as an actor, I was able to give a lot more input and have suggestions," he said.

"So a lot of the lines that Paul (Feig, director) kept in there were sort of what I came up with."

During the same interview, he also spoke about Crazy Rich Asians and shared some exciting news. He revealed that the hit film is turning into a series, and the cast is very excited to get on board. "We have a larger, longer run format, as in like a series, and we have so much more runway to really share the world that fans got a glimpse of."

Advertisement

Helmed by Paul Feig, Another Simple Favor has been written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. It also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Michele Morrone, Elena Sofia Ricci, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.

The film premiered last month at the South by Southwest Festival and is set to release on Prime Video on May 1.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Ex Calvin Harris Expecting First Child With Wife Vick Hope