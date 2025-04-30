Ben Affleck Says His 'Greatest' Day Ever Involved Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady; Here’s What Happened

Ben Affleck and Tom Brady have been friends for a long time, and the actor couldn’t stop gushing about his bond with the football quarterback. While making an appearance on the podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Accountant 2 star revealed how he got to run routes with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Curious over the statement, the former Philadelphia Eagles player asked him what kind of routes he was talking about.

Responding to the question, the father of three revealed, “I won't lie to you. I don't know if they have a name. I'm sure I disgraced every receiver that's ever run around. But to this day, aside from the birth of my children, that was the greatest day.”

Getting into further details of the incident, Affleck recalled that he was vacationing in the same location as Brady, and he needed “someone to play catch with.” The Good Will Hunting star shared, “I was like [thinking] how much I was helping him. I think he was like, ‘I'm gonna f---ing blow this dude out of the car. And we literally got down there. And at first he's like, ‘Okay, go out here, turn around, turn around.'”

The actor continued to state, “And I'm like, ‘Alright,’ run as fast as I can [and] turn around. I fix to look at him; he's been waiting 45 minutes. I caught [the ball] because I was afraid of breaking my nose more than anything else. And then after a few of those, he's like, ‘Alright. We'll put some air on [the ball]. I was like, ‘No. No, it's already plenty fast.’”

The movie star further stated that Brady told him to pretend as if he was playing in the fourth quarter with only 23 seconds on the screen. Affleck said that the athlete told him to just run.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Affleck praised Brady. Previously, in 2020, the actor went on to tag Brady as the greatest football player that ever lived.

