Jojo Siwa Claims Ex Kath Ebbs Demanded Business Class Flight After Cussing Her at Wrap Party: ‘You Don’t Get to Ask…’

Jojo Siwa shared new details on her breakup with Kath Ebbs! The couple fell apart after three months of dating because the Dance Moms reflected on their relationship while being on Celebrity Big Brother.

Ebbs, who goes by the pronouns they/them, shared a bombshell TikTok video revealing how she was "dumped" by Siwa at the CBB wrap party. The latter appeared on The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday, April 30, and shared her side of the story.

Advertisement

Siwa recalled that Ebbs didn't want to go to the wrap party, but she decided to go anyway. The Dancer claimed she needed space to have fun at the party, collect her thoughts, talk to her mom, look at her phone alone, etc., to understand how she felt.

She told them that to spend some alone time as well and suggested that the couple could "reconvene" the next morning. But Ebbs didn't like that suggestion. "That upset them rightfully so," Siwa recalled.

Although the duo parted ways in the evening, with Siwa headed for the afterparty and Ebbs headed to their hotel, the former suddenly got notified that the latter had changed their mind. They had a conversation where the influencer kept asking questions, and Siwa replied "I don't know" to everything.

"All of a sudden we're having it [the conversation] and we're at the wrap party for Big Brother, I'm getting cussed out," she recalled. She then revealed that Ebbs demanded a business class ticket to fly back home.

Advertisement

"You don't get to have it both ways. You don't get to ask me for a business class flight home and then do that," Siwa added. In Ebb's since-delated video, she hinted that Chris Hughes might have something to do with their breakup.

Addressing the false narrative set by Ebbs, Siwa insisted that her relationship with her CBB co-star is purely platonic and that they share a "special" bond unlike any of her previous friendships.

ALSO READ: Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa Spark Backlash for Using Cat Litter Tray on Celebrity Big Brother