Why Kirsten Dunst’s Judy Might Never Return to the Jumanji Franchise; Explained

Director Jake Kasdan has shared why Kirsten Dunst has not returned to the Jumanji franchise. Dunst starred in the original 1995 film as Judy Shepherd but has not been part of the sequels that began in 2017. In a recent interview, Kasdan explained the challenges of incorporating her character into the newer movies.

Kasdan expressed admiration for Dunst, calling her "fantastic." However, he pointed out that the ending of the original movie presents complications for continuing Judy's story. In the 1995 film, Judy and her brother Peter (Bradley Pierce) forget their adventures in Jumanji after the magical game resets time. Only Alan (Robin Williams) and Sarah (Bonnie Hunt) retain their memories. Kasdan said, “It has this complicated, clever bit of storytelling at the end that has always made the challenge of continuing their story very complicated.”

Despite these hurdles, Kasdan emphasized his respect for the original film and its legacy. He explained, “From the time we did Welcome to the Jungle, we were very focused on keeping a little bit of connectivity to the original movie.” He added that the team continues to explore ways to include original characters in a way that remains true to the story.

Fans of the original movie have long hoped for cameos from Dunst and Hunt in the rebooted franchise. Hunt recently worked with Kasdan on Red One, a Christmas-themed action film, fueling speculation about her potential return to Jumanji. Meanwhile, another character from the original movie, Nora Shepherd (Bebe Neuwirth), appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level, though no references were made to Judy or Peter.

Kasdan is set to direct the next Jumanji movie, which will complete the trilogy that began in 2017. Production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sony recently announced a release date of December 11, 2026. Fans are eagerly awaiting details about the film, hoping for more connections to the beloved 1995 classic.

