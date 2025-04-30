Shōgun Officially Renewed for Season 2: Cosmo Jarvis to Return as John Blackthorne in Emmy-Winning Series? Here’s All We Know

Shōgun is one of the most critically acclaimed series, with Emmy wins to its name for the first season. As the fans highly anticipate season 2, new reports have revealed that Cosmo Jarvis has signed the contract with the makers to return with the original cast members. The actor, who portrayed the role of John Blackthorne, will join Hiroyuki Sanada. With the latter’s pact being renewed last May, it paved the way for the show to be renewed for a new batch of episodes.

Speaking of the new season’s plot, FX dropped details that stated that the series “will be a wholly original new chapter to the first season.” The initial bunch of episodes was an adaptation of the best-selling novel by James Clavell, revealed the network.

FX further revealed that the plot of the new season “continues the historically inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

The showrunners and the writers of the series recently opened up about making the new season from scratch, as none of the other Clavell novels have the same characters as Shōgun. The creators, however, shared that they still depended upon the Shōgun novel to build the story further.

The filming for the new season of the series is set to begin in January in Vancouver, where the scenes of the first season were shot as well.

Prior to the shooting of the first season, the chairman for the FX studios opened up on whether the second season will have the scenes shot in Japan or not.

He said, “It is complicated because of the scale of the stage base and the scale of the production capacity; there is just a little difference.” John Landgraf further added, “We’ve had trouble matching the location and the scale of what we’re capable of achieving there with the scale of the ambition of the show. Unfortunately, in medieval Japan, the castles are not around in their prior form and frankly, if they were, you wouldn’t be able to shoot there anyway.”

Further details about Shōgun season 2 will be rolled out by the makers soon.

