New Jumanji Film Confirmed By Sony To Release On THIS Date; Learn About Cast And More

The classic and nostalgic adventure movie Jumanji is getting another entry, as confirmed by Sony. The grand news comes following the announcement of two more epic films.

Sony, which is behind a lot of breaking news in recent days, stunned the fans of Spider-Man by announcing a fourth entry in the MCU and also dating Karate Kid: Legends. Meanwhile, to have everyone even more excited, the production house broke the news on Monday, announcing the release date of Jumamji 3.

The third entry in the new Jumanji series will be released on December 11, 2026. For those who do not know, the next entry of Jumaji happens to be a fourth installment in the original franchise while acting as a third in the Dwayne Johnson-led movie series.

The first ever Jumaji that had a grand cast such as Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce and Jonathan Hyde was released back in the year 1995.

Meanwhile, the rebooted film series first began back in 2017. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released on December 20, which was followed by Jumanji: The Next Level, released in the year 2019.

Per reports, Sony has even confirmed that all four lead actors, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, are in talks to make a return for the future Jumanji movie.

The rebooted version of Jumaji takes some really intriguing turns in the 2017 movie, as the board game turns itself into a video game to lure the teens into playing it. It has five playable characters: archaeologist Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone, who is played by Johnson; Hart’s zoologist Franklin “Mouse” Finbar; Karen Gillian playing commando Ruby Roundhouse; and Jack Black taking over the character of cryptographer Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon. The fifth character, which is later revealed, happens to be Nick Jonas’ Jefferson.

Advertisement

Besides these four great stars, the movie even starred Alex Wolf, Madison Iseman, and Ser’Darius Blain, as well as Bobby Cannavale along with Morgan Turner in the first rebooted entry.

Along with the actors, Sony even announced that Jake Kasdan will be directing the 2026 film.

Meanwhile, Johson is also set to appear in this year's Red One, a holiday movie that will be released on November 15.

Spider-Man 4 will be released in Summer 2026, while Karate Kid: Legends will be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: Top Nick Jonas Movies You Need To Add to Your Watchlist; From The Good Half To Jumanji