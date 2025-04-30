Justin Baldoni OPPOSES Marvel’s Request to be Removed from Blake Lively Lawsuit: 'They Didn't Confer With Us...'
Justin Baldoni reacted to Marvel’s request of him backing out of Blake Lively’s lawsuit amid raising concerns about the Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool character, Nicepool.
Justin Baldoni has reacted to Marvel’s request, asking him to back out from the ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively. The reason behind putting out the work was the rising concerns about Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool character, Nicepool.
On Monday, the It Ends With Us director’s lawyers sent out a letter to the judge, mentioning the “motion to quash the Wayfarer Parties’ Subpoena and for a protective order.” They further stated that Marvel “did not meet and confer with us ‘in a good faith effort to resolve this dispute.”
Baldoni’s attorneys claimed that the Marvel Studios’ officials did not approve of coming to a conclusion to the problem over the phone and alleged that the counsel continuously interrupted them during the conversation.
The lawyers went on to state in the letter, “Instead, Marvel’s counsel interjected and stated he merely wanted to know what documents the Wayfarer Parties ‘really’ needed, regardless of the Subpoena’s demand for all documents concerning (a) the creation, development, modification or portrayal of Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Nicepool’ character from Deadpool & Wolverine and (b) Justin Baldoni.”
As for the studios, Marvel was mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Baldoni’s lawyers, stating that Reynolds’ hit superhero film character was kept to mock the filmmaker. The attorneys claimed that the representation of Nicepool, with a man bun, no scars, and his quasi-feminist jokes in the movie, was an indirect attack on Baldoni.
Previously, the actor-filmmaker’s team of lawyers sent a letter of litigation to Kevin Feige and the Disney Studios, asking them to “preserve the evidence” that could be used in the upcoming sessions of court amidst the legal battle.
ALSO READ: Disney and Marvel Want OUT of Justin Baldoni's Feud With Blake Lively; Cite Upcoming Marvel Storyline In Request for Lawsuit Dismissal