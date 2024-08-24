Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome Son Jack Blues Bieber: Know Emotional And Celtic Significance Of Their Baby’s Name

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s family has expanded. The duo announced the birth of their son on Friday, August 23, via an Instagram post from the singer’s account, where he shared a cute snap of one of his son’s tiny feet.

Though the Baby singer did not provide a timeline of when his bundle of joy arrived, he celebrated his first child’s arrival with a “WELCOME HOME” caption while also revealing the name of his newborn: Jack Blues Bieber.

On the happy occasion, we thought it’d be a good idea if we found out both the emotional and Celtic meaning of the baby's name, as it sure is a perfect combination of traditional yet unique.

The name Jack is meaningful to Bieber, according to the Daily Mail. Baby Bieber’s forename, per the publication, is a nod to Justin’s father, Jeremy, whose middle name was Jack. Jeremy Bieber is known to have played an important role in the singer’s life, even after being separated from his mother when Justin was still a baby.

Now that we know the emotional significance of Jack’s name, here’s an insight into what the name means Celtic-wise. The name Jack is a derivative of John, per Parents.com, which originated in medieval England. The name evolved from John to Johnkin to Jankin to Jackin, and eventually to Jack, the website explains. The moniker means healthy, strong, and full of vital energy, according to the portal.

Advertisement

Regarding Justin and Hailey's son’s middle name, Blues, the Daily Mail suggests it likely reflects the couple’s passion for music.

Fans and celebrities were quick to congratulate the couple for welcoming their first child, flooding the comments section of Justin’s Instagram post in no time.

Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Jack Blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much.” Kylie Jenner followed her sister in expressing joy for the new parents as she added, “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES.” The KarJenner family is known to be very close with the Biebers because of Hailey’s friendship with Kendall Jenner.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton commented, “Baby Jack!!! Welcome! Congratulations guys, love you.” Chris Pratt, Charlie Puth, and Katy Perry were also among the celebrities who congratulated Justin and Hailey on becoming parents and entering the next phase of their lives.

ALSO READ: 5 Things Hailey Bieber Said About Becoming Parent As She Welcomes Her First Child With Justin Bieber