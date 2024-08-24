Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced on Friday, August 23, 2024, that they have welcomed their first child into this world. The pop star shared a heartwarming post on Instagram announcing the arrival of his baby, writing, "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Before announcing their pregnancy in May 2024, Hailey and Justin Bieber had kept their parenting journey largely under wraps. Friends and fans have been eager for Justin and Hailey to start a family.

As we all know, that path hasn't been easy given the numerous pregnancy rumors and the Rhode founder's statements regarding her concerns about having children in 2023. As finally the model has become Mama Bieber, let's take a look at five things Hailey Bieber said about becoming a parent.

Hailey says she can't wait to have her own kids

Ever since the power couple tied the knot, there have been several speculations about her pregnancy. On September 13, 2018, Justin and Hailey tied the knot following a two-month engagement.

Just two months later, Hailey told Vogue that she did not want to have a kid anytime soon. Hailey said, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Hailey and Justin tease fans

Hailey had been subjected to constant speculations about her pregnancy since the start of their relationship, which she has frequently denied. However, JB and Hailey have also not left any chance to tease their fans again and again.

Justin shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram in July 2021 with the caption "mom and dad." The post left many immediately assuming that she and Justin were expecting. Hailey instantly replied and alerted JB to add Dog's mom and dad, reminding him that many might get it twisted.

Hailey wants to accomplish things before having a baby

While we know Justin and Hailey are both very successful in their respective careers, people always assumed that they would have a baby immediately after getting married.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Hailey stated that she definitely had no intention of becoming a mother in 2022, citing a thing that happens for women when they get married. Hailey said, "Everyone always believes that love comes first, followed by marriage, and then a child. What about all the goals I have for my business, though?"

Hailey said that she thought it was ingrained in her head that she was going to want to have kids right away. And then, when she turned 25, she realized she was still super, super young!

Hailey reveals she is scared of having kids

During an interview with The Sunday Times in May 2023, Hailey broke down in tears when discussing the one thing stopping her and Justin from becoming parents. Hailey acknowledged that, because of how public her life was, she was afraid to have children.

Hailey said, “I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

Hailey wanted internet to be the last person to know about their pregnancy

In an October 2023 cover story, Hailey talked candidly with GQ Hype about fresh speculations that she was pregnant once more. Hailey revealed how this has happened to her multiple times before. However, she said that something depressing about her is that, really, how can she get bloated once and not become pregnant? Saying, "Oh, sure, I don't give an s---,' would be lying."

She went on to say that she would try to hide from anyone that she was pregnant for as long as possible. Hailey said, "When there comes a day that that is true, you; you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."

