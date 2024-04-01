Is Kate Beckinsale Still Hospitalized? Find Out As Actress Shares Easter Snaps Amid Mysterious Health Battle

Amid her mysterious health battle, Kate Beckinsale spent Easter in the hospital. The actress posted a photo of herself celebrating the holiday from her hospital bed, wearing black pajamas with white bow designs and white bunny socks. She captioned the Instagram snap with "Happy Easter."

Despite not providing further context, several fans and celebrities swarmed to the comments to check in on her as she remained quiet about the details of her ongoing hospital stay.

“What’s wrong!!!” asked singer Gwen Stefani.

“Get well, darling," wrote Rebel Wilson’s fiancée, Ramona Agruma.

On March 11, Beckinsale revealed she was in the hospital. The snaps showed her teary-eyed from her bed as she gave a special Mother’s Day shoutout to her mom, Judy Loe. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s sh*t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she wrote, hinting that something was wrong.

Days later, the British actress took to social media to share that her Pomeranian, Myf, had stopped by to see her. While wearing blue pajamas printed with dogs, Beckinsale held onto her fur baby, writing, "Visitor."

Apart from battling her mystery illness, Beckinsale is continuing to mourn the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who passed due to a massive stroke in January. Last week, she revealed she got a tattoo on her arm dedicated to Battersby, which features a handwritten message.

The “Serendipity” star's Instagram carousel included photos of herself in a hospital bed, though she notably did not explain why she needed treatment.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she captioned the post. "And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us..." She further added, "Your fight for joy, despite also welcoming tears, is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x."

Kate Beckinsale and her renowned roles and career trajectory

Kate Beckinsale's versatile acting career has earned her widespread recognition and acclaim across various genres. She gained a dedicated fan base by portraying the vampire Selene with strength and ferocity in the Underworld film series. In Pearl Harbor, she showcased her dramatic abilities as Nurse Lieutenant Evelyn Johnson, contributing to the epic portrayal of the events.

Her role opposite John Cusack in Serendipity solidified her presence in romantic comedies, highlighting her charm and comedic timing. Beckinsale's portrayal of Anna Valerious in Van Helsing highlighted her ability to excel in adventurous roles. In The Aviator, she received critical acclaim for her authentic portrayal of Ava Gardner.

Additionally, her performance in Love & Friendship showcased her comedic timing and sophistication in period comedy dramas, further establishing her as a versatile actress across genres.

