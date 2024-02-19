Did David Tennant Bring Michael Sheen's Dog to BAFTA 2024 Stage? DEETS Inside

David Tennant needs a kudos for hosting BAFTA 2024 in such a unique way. How interesting can celebrity introductions be? Well, not more than this. As Michael Sheen’s dog makes it to the stage, the host gets quirky and creative in his approach of bringing people together. What starts off as a YouTube video soon gets viral as fans pick up references on who Sheen's dog is. Have they really named the dog Bark Ruffalo? Find details inside.

Did David Tennant bring Michael Sheen’s dog to BAFTA 2024?

The 52-year-old Scottish actor is a power packed punch of energy. His offbeat yet interesting style of bringing BAFTA 2024 to the people has won hearts, and views! He did make a video for BAFTA 2024 and put it out on the official awards channel, where he promised Michael Sheen to dogsit his cute little fur baby-Bark Ruffalo! Yes it is a spoof name paying homage to the Poor Things and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. But just so you know, it was all staged! It is shot in a video call format where a story unfolds.

Tennant has promised Sheen to take care of his dog, on Sunday-February 19, 2024. But the Doctor Who actor decides to back out as he is the host of BAFTA 2024. An annoyed Sheen starts by saying, “I don’t want any of your excuses, David, you promised.” He also adds, “And I can’t leave him with the neighbor because he peed in their kitchen.” The banter continues with David’s wife Georgia joining in and saying, “Whereas we are desperate for him to pee in our kitchen?”

The call ends asking David to find a dog sitter. A good friend that he is, the Hamlet star starts hunting for a dog sitter. He starts off with Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston and then Dame Judi, showing who all will grace the BAFTAs 2024 in a humorous way. The Broadchurch star eventually takes Bark Ruffalo to the stage and finds Sheen there! They both wanted to be at BAFTAs 2024! An interesting way to get people hooked on the awards, isn’t it?

What was David Tennant’s opening monologue like?

A charming host in his black attire, David Tennant dropped off Bark Ruffalo with Sheen and rushed to the stage. He started off with appreciating everyone for their attire and referenced Saltburn. He even went on to talk to a few celebrities in one liner and asked them to create their style/story if the camera pans to them.

Speaking about the ‘picking the winners’ process, the Broadchurch star explains about how it is like picking a favorite child. David’s sarcasm is so well crafted that you laugh with a pinch of salt. He refers to the strikes and even uses references to AI as the future of writing. The Ahsoka star is also referencing big films like Poor Things, Oppenheimer and even calls out Bark Ruffalo in between. Saying that he still has three hours of his monologue left, the Staged star signs off kicking start BAFTA 2024 with peals of laughter.

