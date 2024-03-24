Kate Middleton's Decision To Make Her Cancer Diagnosis Public Wasn't Promoted By Online Backlash; Source Reveals

The Princess of Wales was spiraling into conspiracy theories for being out of public sight ever since her planned abdominal surgery in January. On Friday, Middleton revealed battling cancer in the video put up by Kensington Palace.

A source close to the royal family revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge decided for herself, despite rumors that online trolls and criticism motivated the princess' revelation. The sources shared that every decision the Prince and Princess of Wales made involves protecting their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

What Did The Chief Executive Of Diana Award Say About The Conspiracy Theories Against Princess Kate?

The Chief Executive of Diana Awards, Tessy Ojo, was disappointed by the theories built up against the Princess of Wales. At an event, Ojo addressed the audience by saying, "It makes it even sadder as it took place against the backdrop of all the conspiracy theories of the past few weeks. It reinforces of the danger of the society we live in where rumors get picked up and almost become a false reality."

The Chief Executive added, "Princess understands the power of the internet, which can be quite destructive, especially for young children. I know he has the tools to protect the children, particularly Prince George. They can lean in as a family without the external noise. She has a great family, and I have no worries."

She further stated, "I would love for the public to learn from this and make people stop and think. When we think because they are public figures that we have every right to know the ins and outs and everything. I would hope this will teach us something as a public: that people should respect privacy and, that people have private lives, and that we don't have to know everything. The least we can do is show kindness."

Kate Middleton's Message For The Royal Family

Speaking of her family in the video, Kate shared that Prince William and herself have been doing everything to protect the family. She claimed, "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

The news of Middleton's cancer treatments came amidst conspiracy theories based on her disappearance from the public eye.

