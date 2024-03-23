Who Are Kate Middleton's Children? Know About Her 3 Kids As Princess Of Wales Talks About Revealing Cancer Diagnosis To Them

On Friday, Kate Middleton posted a video message related to her health and also stated that she is currently investing her time to focus on her family.

After a while of absence from the public eye, the Princes of Wales has now come forward with a video that explains how she is undergoing cancer treatment. In her video, she even explained why it took time for her to publicly disclose this news and how she is focussing on her children at the moment.

Let's get to know the three little love of her life, in detail.

Who are Kate Middleton's children?

The Prince of Wales, William Arthur Philip Louis, and Catherine Middleton got married on 29 April 2011. Since the time of their togetherness, the couple have welcomed three kids.

Right after two years of their marriage, the royal couple welcomed their first child, Prince George. The following years saw the birth of Princess Charlotte and then the youngest Prince Louis.

Prince George

Prince William and Kate welcomed their eldest son, Prince George Alexander Louis on 22 July 2013. The child was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London and shared his first name with his great-great-grandfather King George VI.

Being the first child of the family, he is the third in the line of succession to the British throne. Upon his birth, even Barack Obama had sent a congratulatory message to the royal family.

As his first ever royal engagement, at a very young age, when he was just a year old, the prince had a playdate where he met 10 other babies at the Blandor Room of Government House. This was during his trip to New Zealand and Australia, with his parents.

Princess Charlotte

The second in the family is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. She was born on 2 May 2015. She is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Talking about her name, it holds a special meaning to her family as it is the feminine version of her grandfather King Charles, and her middle name is a reference to her late grandmother Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Her family calls her Lottie, and after her birth, Kate had expressed that she was thrilled to have a girl in the family, and her son George to have a sister.

Prince Louis

The youngest who was already announced in 2017 by the royal couple was born on 23 April 2018. Louis Arthur Charles is the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

His name again has a special meaning too for the family. It is a tribute to Prince Philip's grandfather Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg and King Charles' great-uncle and mentor, Earl Louis Mountbatten.

Upon the birth of Louis, both his elder siblings managed to put on a responsible role and started caring for him at a very young age. A month after his birth, Kate Middleton had expressed, "Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time. He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them."

Kate Middleton about her health

The Princess of Wales announced that she is undergoing a cancer treatment in recently posted video. Further in her video, she explained that she took time to publicly divulge this piece of news related to her health as she was taking time to explain the situation to her children.

In her video, she can be heard stating that she is in the early stages of the chemotherapy treatment. She also mentioned Prince William and thanked him as he has been strongly supporting her through this tough period.

