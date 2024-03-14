'He Was Never Sober': Sharon Osbourne Claims Husband Ozzy Osbourne Was 'Stoned' During Every Episode Of Their Reality Show

British-American TV personality Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne used marijuana during filming of The Osbournes.

The TV star is now on Celebrity Big Brother and talked about Ozzy's habit of getting stoned during their family's MTV reality show on a recent episode.

Commenting on a fellow CBB contestant's reflection on their reality show, Sharon remarked about Ozzy, saying, "He was stoned in every episode."

Ex-Talk Host Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy Osbourne Never Sober, Never Watched Show

The former The Talk host, 71, said her 75-year-old husband, Ozzy Osbourne, was never sober and never watched their reality show.

The Osbournes Podcast, hosted by the family, including daughter Kelly and son Jack, is unlikely to lead to a reboot of their reality show. In a November 2023 episode, Kelly revealed the show had a significant negative impact on her mental health.

Kelly, 39, expressed the weight of reliving every conversation, spanning a day or six months, and the sudden judgment from others. She reflected on feeling insecure, realizing that what seemed like normal conversations could lead to others disliking her.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed reality show cameras made him uncomfortable

The Black Sabbath rocker admitted that while the original Osbournes series served as a valuable record for the future, he also mentioned that filming it could be challenging and occasionally overwhelming.

"It felt invasive having cameras everywhere," Ozzy remarked. "I asked for a private room to have some personal space, but even there, they had cameras. It gets unnerving when you know you're always being watched."

The Crazy Train musician remembered the show feeling increasingly unreal with each season. Jack, 36, mentioned this is why he doubts they'll do another season.

"It's never going to happen again. Not a chance," Ozzy stated firmly, with Jack concurring, "Honestly, I don't think it should."

Ozzy Osbourne's marijuana use sparks family drama

The family discussed Ozzy's marijuana use. Last year, Sharon shared a story of how she defused his stash on vacation, upsetting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

Last year, Ozzy voiced support for legalizing marijuana everywhere. "I'll say this: it can lead to other things," he said. "But I prefer people smoking marijuana over tobacco. Tobacco is hands down the most addictive thing I've ever tried."

In 2020, Osbourne disclosed his Parkinson's diagnosis and canceled tour dates due to a spinal injury. Though it's unknown if he still uses marijuana, he's certain The Osbournes reality show won't return.

