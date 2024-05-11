Kelly Osbourne’s Confuses Bravo Fans Amid Her Resemblance To Kim Zolciak; See Here

Kelly Osbourne's most recent Instagram photo, in which she debuted a glitzy new appearance that had many Bravo fans scratching their heads, sparked a controversy. The former reality star looked stylish and blonde in the picture that was posted on Wednesday, leading many of her fans to believe that she was Kim Zolciak.

Osbourne, 39, disclosed that a recent Emsculpt procedure intended to "lift and tone" her face was the cause of her remarkable makeover. She looked a lot like the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum who was well-known for her trademark hairstyle, especially with her brand-new blonde hairstyle.

Fans were enthralled by the striking likeness, which highlighted Osbourne's amazing makeover and her ability to pull off Zolciak's classic appearance.

Kendall Jenner embraces kidless freedom amidst Kardashian-Jenner family dynamics

Many admirers couldn't resist comparing Kelly Osbourne to Kim Zolciak in the Instagram post's comments section, frequently tagging the 45-year-old reality star.

"I was gonna say Kim Zolciak is doing too much," one person joked in jest, and another agreed, stating they "thought that too at first."

"Came here to say the same thing," said a third commenter, underscoring the general consensus that Osbourne and Zolciak bore a significant similarity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are 3 Regular Actors Leaving Wednesday Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

Sharon Osbourne shares body-contouring update amid weight loss journey

Kelly Osbourne debuted her new appearance on social media not long after disclosing specifics of her body-contouring procedure, which was intended to tighten loose skin after her abrupt weight loss.

The Emmy winner lost eighty-five pounds in the last few years, a dramatic turnaround. Osbourne has categorically denied using Ozempic to help her lose weight, despite rumours to the contrary. In an interview with Extra last month, she addressed the rumours, saying, "I know everyone thinks I took Ozempic. Ozempic was not taken by me. I'm not sure where the rumour originated. Osbourne made it clear that she used different strategies to lose weight.

Sharon Osbourne's weight loss journey: A look at her use of diabetes drug

Kelly Osbourne has denied using Ozempic to lose weight, although her mother Sharon Osbourne has spoken openly about using the medication for diabetes to shed a substantial amount of weight, she went from over 100 pounds to under 100 pounds.

The 71-year-old former co-host of The Talk, who acknowledged feeling too gaunt and finding it difficult to gain weight, opened up about her difficulties managing her weight in a November 2023 interview with Daily Mail.

Concerns have been aroused by Sharon's drastic weight reduction, especially from her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who has voiced concerns about her health. Sharon acknowledged Ozzy's worries during an interview on "Good Morning Britain" that same month, saying, "He thinks something is going to happen to me." Too wonderful to be true, really."

Sharon hasn't wavered in her position despite the worries expressed by her loved ones. During a January interview on Loose Women, she said she had no regrets about using semaglutide to help her lose forty pounds. With assurance, she said, "The injections I was on worked."

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Takes Over Met Gala 2024 After Party In White Angelic Dress By Vivienne Westwood; SEE HERE