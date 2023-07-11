Kelly Osbourne’s Weight Loss Journey: Diet & Workout Revealed

As consumers of the entertainment industry, all of us love following the lifestyle updates of our favorite celebrities. With the advent of social media, of late we can see the celebrity’s life through their lens. From their vacation photo dumps to their snack time, we get a sneak peek into the major events that they live. They take us through all of their special journeys – be it their secret recipes, or showcasing a transformation! This post talks about one such celebrity who wholeheartedly and honestly shared her weight loss journey with her fans. Scroll down to read about Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss journey with all the essential details and a whole lot of inspiration.

Who Is Kelly Osbourne?

Kelly Osbourne is a renowned English TV personality and reality star who first shone in the spotlight with MTV’s show The Osbournes, in 2002. The primetime reality show which followed the lives of Kelly and her family won an Emmy and gained her international recognition. Osbourne also co-hosted the show Fashion Police and she has been a part of other famous shows like Project Runway Junior, Australia’s Got Talent, and so on.

Osbourne recently went on board with Fox’s music game show Beat Shazam as the guest DJ. In her personal life update: she is a new mom who shared an adorable picture of her son over the gram with her 2.5M followers.

In addition to these exciting updates, Osbourne has been garnering attention as she underwent a gastric sleeve operation, and lost about 85 lbs by adopting a wholesome diet and sweaty workout routine to hit just the right balance for a healthy lifestyle. She opened up and revealed all the secrets behind her weight loss journey and how she achieved it, plus her motivation to maintain it. Here’s the thread on all things weight loss transformation by Kelly Osbourne to give you the right rush if you have been prey to lassitude.

How Did Kelly Osbourne Gain Weight?

Kelly Osbourne opened up about how she gained unhealthy pounds over time and what made her shed. She stated that the major setbacks leading to her excessive weight gain were her addiction to alcohol and the habit of emotional eating. As per studies, binging alcohol promotes high body fat with a 70% increased risk of obesity. ( 1 ) While further research is required, the aforementioned study reveals the association between intensive alcohol consumption and adiposity. Alcohol may stimulate food intake by adding energy to the meal and it promotes increased meal consumption too. ( 1 ).

Osbourne also revealed how being an emotional eater has been a problem for her. Generally, emotional eating is caused due to mental stress. One gets all sorts of cravings and they tend to give into unhealthy eating patterns, leading to weight gain. Osbourne speaks on how the surgery helped her deal with her problem of emotional eating by restraining the cravings altogether.

How Did Kelly Osbourne Lose Weight?

Looking back at Kelly’s timeline, it was revealed in 2020 that she had covertly undergone a gastric sleeve surgery two years ago. Later on in 2021 she took to Instagram stories and shared with her fans about her relapse after four years of sobriety. By being candid about her lows and setbacks, Osbourne stated how she never wishes to lie to her fans and would go on to drop all details about her life-changing slimdown transformation and make her come back to Hollywood.

The first thing according to her was most essentially setting the right mindset and being happy. She tells how she went to fix her mind before fixing her body. Osbourne also mentions that a major part of the process was quitting alcohol and that it was her best decision. More on her surgery, diet, and workout:

Kelly Osbourne’s Weight Loss Surgery

In a podcast, Osbourne said that she was proud of getting gastric sleeve surgery done and added how the surgery changes the shape of your stomach. Gastric sleeve surgery or sleeve gastrectomy, is a bariatric procedure wherein a large portion of your stomach is removed to create a slim sleeve. This reduction aids in restricting hunger signals and lowering calories. She went on to explain how the surgery helped in reducing addiction issues by cutting out on a certain hormone.

According to her, the surgery stopped her cravings as well. She calls the surgery a right push in the right direction while insisting on the fact that it is not merely a quick fix. That being said, her even harder hurdle of the journey was the post-surgery regime which at the core was purely based upon a balanced diet and exercising.

Kelly Osbourne’s Diet

To her followers Osbourne explained how the surgery works and what comes after that — she highlighted the fact that without working out and without the right diet, the surgery will not show results and you may gain weight.

She opted for a vegan and plant-based diet. By cutting animal-based products like meat, chicken, milk, eggs, etc, she achieved significant weight loss. Another part of her diet is intermittent fasting, which includes a fasting time of 16 hours and eight hours for eating healthy meals.

Even though she consumes a vegan meal, she keeps in mind the importance of moderation and the adverse effects of unmoderated portions on your plate. Occasionally, she also loves indulging in pizzas with cheese and cookies. However, she has learned to stop eating once she feels full to keep her appetite in check. To quench the cravings she shares an insightful tip – she consumes her fattiest meal in the mornings, if she fancies a pizza, that will be her breakfast, followed by a salad and oatmeal bowl for lunch, and dinner respectively.

Osbourne believes in the magic of balance, in meals and workouts. If she eats some junk food, she tries to cope with an extra 15-minute workout session.

Kelly Osbourne’s Workout Routine

When it comes to the workout regime, Kelly’s idea is to mix an assortment of exercise styles. Since she loves working out, she likes to keep it fun and non-monotonous. After half an hour of cardio, she goes for either circuit training, yoga, or pilates. She also sweats with her hula hoop, every day to keep her back and arms strong. When your workout is fun, it is easier to adhere to and stay motivated. On Saturdays, Osbourne loves gathering some friends over to have a hula hoop night with a dance.

Osbourne’s personal trainer, Lacey Stone, delegates a circuit that involves deadlifts, tricep dips, and shoulder presses. It’s best to have a combo of spin classes with circuit and cardio, twice or thrice a week.

Kelly Osbourne Weight Loss Photos: Before And After

Before:

After:

Conclusion

An inspiration to many, Kelly Osbourne's weight loss journey has been one with its ebb and flow throughout. The best part about Osbourne’s transformation is the transparency that she showed. The key takeaways to keep note of are as follows – firstly, happiness and a healthy mind is most essential and must be taken care of before heading towards healthy eating and a fit body. Secondly, love and respect yourself. Lastly, embrace your setbacks and don’t sway from the goal.

