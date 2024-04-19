Kevin Costner's Civil War Drama The Gray House To Open Monte-Carlo Television Festival; Details Inside

As the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival is set to take place from 14-18 June, the news of Kevin Costner-produced Civil War Drama The Gray House opening the festival has been out.

A miniseries chronicling the story of four Southern women who later form an espionage ring for the Union has a star ensemble of Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head, and Ben Vereen leading the show. This small screen take on the “hidden history” credits the four as “unsung heroes” who immensely helped end America’s brutal cleavage, Variety reports.

Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman involved in the production:

“As a storyteller, I’ve always looked to history. ‘The Gray House’ is an important American story, yet is relatable to audiences around the world because it’s a true saga of sacrifice for freedom,” Costner told Variety about the upcoming miniseries. The multihyphenate describes the show as an epic spy adventure that will “thrill, educate and inspire viewers.” Costner would not helm the series, but he is glad to be part of the project, per his statements given to Variety.

"The considerable talent of director Roland Joffé has given us a portrait of four incredibly brave women against the sweeping backdrop of war, romance, history and tragedy," he further stated.

Costner’s Territory Pictures and actor-producer Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment are involved in the production, alongside Republic Pictures and Big Dreams Entertainment. Paramount Global Content Distribution has obtained international sales rights for the series. In the screenplay, a Virginia socialite and her mother, a formerly enslaved Black woman, and a high-end prostitute, live in the era of the Civil War, whom General Ulysses S. Grant credited as the ultimate help that aided the North to win the Civil War.

This would not be Costner’s first affair with a period drama, especially something set in the Civil War frame, as his 7 times Oscar-winning work Dances With Wolves was set in a similar timeline. The film bagged the director Best Picture and Best Director awards.

Mary-Louise Parker joins the cast as the lead, whose claim to fame was her comedy-drama series Weeds. Alongside Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head, and Ben Vereen would be seen on the screen. Costner has partnered up with Paramount + in the past, and his most recent collaborative project would be in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series. While Costner has been the lead of this drama show, there remains no confirmation that he will return for the final season.

