Kevin Costner wears many hats. He is an actor, producer, and director. Costner rose to prominence after his roles in Field of Dreams, Dance with Wolves, and Yellowstone. For his outstanding performance over the years, Costner has received many prestigious accolades, like Academy Awards and Emmy Awards. Recently, Costner has been in the news for his very publicized divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner last year. The actor also made headlines for his alleged romance with Jewel, who is a singer. The rumors about their affair started going around last year in December. In a recent interview with Elle Jewel, she opened up about her relationship with Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner’s rumored girlfriend, Jewel, opens up about her and his relationship

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel have been the subject of relationship rumors for months now. Now, the You Were Meant For Me singer has broken her silence. Jewel spoke briefly about her feelings for Costner in a new Elle interview, admitting that conjecture about the nature of their relationship is intense.

She told the publication about the Yellowstone star, who divorced his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, last year. “He's a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure."

Kevin Costner and Jewel’s alleged relationship timeline

Kevin Costner and Jewel have been a topic of discussion for months now. The rumors started circulating around December last year, and on a trip to the British Virgin Islands, the couple was spotted getting intimate with one another.

TMZ received photos of Jewel speaking into a microphone while appearing to sit on Costner's knee, his arms around her waist. The two were visiting Richard Branson's Necker Island in the Caribbean for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, which Jewel founded. According to TMZ, the couple flew to the Caribbean together and spent time together outside of the event, adding, "There was obviously something going on. They were flirtatious, and when they were together, they both seemed to light up."

That same week, a source informed People magazine that the romance was fresh but not brand new. The source stated, "There is a strong attraction on both sides. Jewel likes Kevin's kind, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is fine. He's having fun following his acrimonious divorce. He's glad that's over." Meanwhile, Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner filed for divorce on May 1 last year, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple has three children together.

