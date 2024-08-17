Kevin Feige Celebrates Record-Breaking Success Of His Franchise’s Latest Film Deadpool & Wolverine

Kevin Feige, the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has blessed fans with some of the best superhero movies, is celebrating the success of Marvel’s recent blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer film surpassed expectations and became Marvel’s highest-grossing R-rated film of all time!

The official X (formally Twitter) account of Marvel Studios posted a picture of a note signed by Feige where he congratulated the team for the film’s historic success. “It's fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it," the producer’s note read.

Earlier, Reynolds who starred in and co-produced the film also celebrated the success of his film with a caption way less serious than that of Feige. “Now imagine if Hugh had done full frontal. With the cowl on of course,” the actor wrote on X.

The new King of R-rated box office is entering its fourth weekend having grossed a whopping $1.04 billion at the global box office, surpassing the previous record holder—Warner Bros. 2019 Joker which earned $1.03 billion. Deadpool & Wolverine has entered the list of MCU films—The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Endgame—to have grossed over $500 million at the domestic box office.

Director Shawn Levy and Reynolds were given free rein during the ideation of the film with no pushback on the script from Feige because they were making a Deadpool movie and “nothing is off-limits” for Deadpool, Marvel executive producer Wendy Jacobson said at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

She also revealed that the entire team went into the movie “holding hands” with “eyes wide open” to give their best in creating an output that was authentic to Deadpool films in general.

At the event, Feige also weighed in with his opinion of the film and called it the most “wholesome” R-rated film ever. "Yes, it’s R-rated, and there’s some language and blood, but the film is incredibly emotional. It really is a celebration of friendship and family and of found family,” he added.