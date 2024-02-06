Killer Mike Addresses Grammy Awards Arrest; Cites 'Some Confusion' Over Entryway And 'Overzealous Security Guard'

Killer Mike is setting the record straight once and for all. The rapper who was taken into custody at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4 during the 2024 Grammys has dismissed it as a speed bump and blamed it all on “an overzealous security guard.”

The 48-year-old Kryptonite singer was arrested shortly after he swept all three awards that he was nominated for at the Grammys.

Here's what he said about his arrest;

Confusion over the entryway landed Killer Mike in hot waters with the security team

Videos emerged of the singer being handcuffed and escorted away from the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, the venue of the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The LAPD said he had been detained following a physical altercation with the security team inside the event venue. Mike was booked for misdemeanor and battery. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Speaking to TMZ, the rapper said, “There was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an overzealous security guard but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

The rapper also spoke to an Atlanta-based radio show about the incident. “We hit a speed bump and then we head back to the party, man,” he said.

Upon being pressed for more details, he said, “We partied all night. Ain’t nothing had happened, man. But we winners. That's it.”

A sweep for Killer Mike at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Before his arrest, Mike had already been named winner of three gold gramophones in the untelevised portion of the 2024 Grammys. His song Scientists and Engineers, featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, won awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Mike bested stars like Drake and Nicki Minaj in the category. He also won the Best Rap Album Award for his album Michael.

“You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can't tell me it's too late, you can't tell me dream don't come true,” Killer Mike said as he picked up his third Grammy of the night. “It is a sweep! It is a sweep! It is a sweep!” he added.

