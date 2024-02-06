Taylor Swift has big news for her fans - a new album is on the way!

During the 2024 Grammy Awards, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter revealed the tracklist for her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. She excitedly shared the album cover on Instagram with the caption April 19 (white heart emoji), hinting at the release date.

About Taylor Swift's collaborators and track for the new album

The album features collaborations with artists like Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. The Lover singer shared a black-and-white post that revealed "I love you, it's ruining my life" written on her shoulder.

The song titles in the file name 'The Manuscript' read, Side A includes Fortnight (feat. Post Malone), The Tortured Poets Department, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, and Down Bad.

The songs on Side B include So Long, London, But Daddy I Love Him, Fresh Out the Slammer, and Florida!!! (feat Florence + The Machine).

Side C read Guilty as Sin?, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), and Loml. The album's final side features I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, The Alchemy, Clara Bow, and a bonus track titled The Manuscript.

Travis Kelce expressed excitement for Taylor's new album

Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, couldn't contain his excitement during a press conference, he said, “Ok, I have heard some of it. Yes. And it is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” per People.

At the Grammys, during her acceptance speech, she shared that she had been working on the new album for the past two years, thanking her fans for their unwavering support.

Travis Kelce also praised Taylor's historic evening at the Grammys, saying, "She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," he added, "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too."

Taylor's announcement has sparked excitement among fans, who can't wait to get their hands on her latest musical creation. Preorders for The Tortured Poets Department are already available on her website: Taylorswift.com, offering various formats including CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital.

