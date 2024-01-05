Killers of the Flower Moon OTT release: When and where to watch this epic Leonardo DiCaprio film
Killers of the Flower Moon follows the mysterious murders of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land in 1920.
After a triumphant theatrical release, Martin Scorsese's highly acclaimed crime thriller, Killers of the Flower Moon, is making its way to the OTT world, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024. This star-studded period drama explores the chilling true story of Osage Nation murders in the 1920s. Lauded as the Best Film of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle, the movie has generated considerable buzz, especially after its Golden Globe Awards nomination in multiple categories.
Killers of the Flower Moon turned out to be a cinematic success
Killers of the Flower Moon marks Scorsese's foray into the Western genre, adapting journalist David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the 1920s Osage Tribe murders in Oklahoma, triggered by newfound oil wealth that attracted avaricious individuals, leading to manipulation, extortion, and ultimately, murder.
The film had its world premiere on May 20, 2023, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, and then subsequently made its theatrical release on October 20, 2023. The story, as mentioned by Apple TV+, “is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land."
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, Robert De Niro as the nefarious William Hale, and Lily Gladstone as Mollie, the movie explores the intricate dynamics of love, betrayal, and the clash between tradition and the evolving laws of the land. The performances have garnered widespread acclaim, contributing to the film's recognition as the best feature of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle.
Streaming details of Killers of the Flower Moon
For eager viewers who missed the theatrical run, Killers of the Flower Moon will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting January 12, 2024. The streaming service, priced at $9.99 per month, offers a seven-day free trial for beginners.
As Killers of the Flower Moon prepares to captivate audiences in the comfort of their homes, the transition from theaters to streaming platforms marks a new chapter for this cinematic masterpiece. With a narrative rooted in historical truths, stellar performances, and critical acclaim, the movie promises an engaging experience for the audience, who are eagerly awaiting its OTT debut on Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024.
