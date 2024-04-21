Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department: 6 Key Takeaways From The New Album

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is finally out and the Internet has gone all gaga over it. The pop star’s last album, Midnights came in 2022 and after 18 months of waiting, Swift has given the audience just what the doctor ordered.

Before this album, Swift embarked on the ongoing Eras Tour which got a lot of attention. It is safe to say that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of her generation. The new album is a two-hour-long discussion of love, grief, self-loathing wrapped in the whispers of poetry.

6 Big Takeaways From Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

A Brief Look At Former Lovers

In her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor seems to be sharing about pages from her personal diary which speaks to the audience about a tough period in her personal life. Fans expected the whole album to be around ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but she also talked about Matty Healy where she refers to him as a "tattooed golden retriever."

The So Long, London song seems to be about Alwyn, who had the longest relationship with Taylor supposedly. She and Alwyn dated for allegedly almost six years, so it makes sense to have a whole song about him. Taylor didn't say to take a dig at her former romantic relationships but also addressed his longtime nemesis, Kim Kardashian in the Anthology track thanKyou aIMee.

Taylor Swift Picks Up Another History Chapter

With her 2020 release, Folklore, Taylor made things clear and went on record to discuss that her songs are all rooted in fiction. Although that might not have been the entire truth, the pop star is famous for dropping easter eggs, and ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ tells us the chronicle of Taylor’s Rhode Island summer house and how we are supposed to connect everything to her personal life which makes the fans think that they should read so deeply into every song that she writes. The singer described this era of her songwriting as ‘the folklorian woods.’

As for TTPD (The Tortured Poets Department), the singer has released a track on similar lines with Post Malone, Fortnight, which is also the opening track. In that very track, she weaves a narrative about her former lover who is living in the neighborhood.

Something About The Track-Five (Again)

The fans have begun to notice a pattern when it comes to the fifth track of Taylor’s album. People think that Taylor saves the best gut-wrenching songs for the fifth track. Let’s look at the other albums with the same track, the album Red had All Too Well, Dear John was from Speak Now which was allegedly for ex-John Mayer. TTPD’s fifth track is So Long, London which is about Joe where Swift has spoken about how she was trying to save a failing relationship.

The Anthology

It has been just a day after TTPD’s release and it has been a religion for people to believe in, metaphorically. The Anthology is over two hours long and discusses The Black Dog, The Manuscript, The Albatross and The Bolter, these four songs that were only available on the album’s vinyl release. The Anthology is an extension of The Tortured Poets Department which is produced by Jack Antonoff and Dessner with Charli XCX collaborator Patrik Berger who contributed to I Look in People’s Windows.

Collaboration Deets Of This Album

The pop icon collaborated with many including Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. This was co-written by Jack Antonoff which holds a mellow and beautiful vibe. She collaborated with Post Malone for the title track, Fortnight. Another collaboration came to highlight was with stalwart British pop musician, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. The fans will get to listen to two full verses of Florence which makes us visualize a gloomy aesthetic and glass-breaking drums.

Talks About Her Reputation

In this album, Swift talked about her own public perception which is understanding, and how much attention media has given her in the last year. The so-called critics were called out who speculate and judgments about her personal life in former albums such as Reputation and Barnstormer. But, this time Taylor spoke about contrasting patterns in the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, she seemed to highlight the sadness that she went through post her breakup. The Tortured Poets Department consists of 16 tracks and 4 bonus tracks. The album has created quite a buzz since its release and we are sure to see it on the top of the charts.

