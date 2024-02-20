Joe Alwyn Returns To Instagram; Offers Rare Insight Into His Life Nearly A Year After His Breakup With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn has made a headline-making comeback on Instagram. No, he never really left Instagram, but the actor is not consistent with posting on the social media app. Hence, when he did post on February 19, he became an instant topic of discussion.

Alwyn’s rare Instagram post on Monday marked the end of his five-month-long hiatus from the photo and video-sharing platform. His last Instagram post came in September last year.

Despite maintaining a life away from the fame and spotlight as much as possible, the Conversation with Friends star is always in the news, all thanks to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who also recently announced a new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, during the 2024 Grammys, which the Swifties believe is about her romance and eventual fallout with Joe.

Joe Alwyn makes a rare Instagram appearance

Alwyn, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on February 21, shared a series of pictures on his Instagram feed on Monday. The pictures included him taking a mirror selfie in the woods with a film camera, a picture of him photobombing actor Brian Cox at a pre-BAFTA party, as well as pics of a casino, an ocean, and an adorable throwback picture of him as a child.

The Harriet star, however, left no Instagram caption and also disabled comments on the particular upload on the social media app.

Meanwhile, he is being linked to Taylor’s aforementioned music album which is set to release on April 19. Keep reading to know what the chatter is about.

Is Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poet’s Department about Joe Alwyn? Swifties are almost certain! — Here's why

As soon as the words, or rather we say the album name left Taylor Swift’s mouth on February 4 during the Grammy Awards, her dedicated fanbase, known for knowing it all got to work. A few minutes later, they concluded that the album would chronicle Swift and Alwyn’s six-year-long romance.

Not only that, the name of the upcoming album itself, per Swifties, is a savage nod to the group chat Alwyn shared with his friends Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. In 2022, Alwyn and Mescal themselves told Variety that they were part of a WhatsApp group chat called The Tortured Man Club which Scott created.

The flip side of the story, Taylor has long moved on from Alwyn, with whom she parted ways in the spring of 2023. She is now dating NFL player and this year’s Super Bowl winner, Travis Kelce. The duo went public in September 2023.

As for Joe, he hasn't been linked to anyone new since breaking up with Swift.

