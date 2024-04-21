Unveiling Taylor Swift's Collaborations: Every Song Co-Written With Ex Joe Alwyn

During her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift didn't just draw inspiration from him; they also collaborated on some of her songs. Alwyn contributed as a songwriter on various tracks by Swift during their time together.

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn's songwriting credits appeared on several of Swift's songs. Swift herself confirmed this revelation in her November 2020 documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

ALSO READ: 'It Would Just Be Me': When Taylor Swift Had A Quirky Comeback For Critics Doubting Her Songwriting Abilities Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

During the discussion surrounding William Bowery's identity, Taylor Swift clarified that the pseudonym belonged to Joe Alwyn. She confirmed this by saying, "So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know."

In 2021, Alwyn earned a Grammy when Swift's album Folklore won Album of the Year. Swift acknowledged her then-boyfriend in her acceptance speech, expressing gratitude for their collaborative songwriting during quarantine.

In an interview with Elle magazine in April 2022, Alwyn shared that he didn't envision continuing to write songs with Swift in the future. Despite this statement, he contributed to Swift's album Midnights, receiving credit for the track Sweet Nothing.

Following their six-year relationship, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn decided to part ways. Despite the end of their romance, Alwyn continues to receive compensation for his contributions to Swift's songs. According to reports from multiple outlets, the actor is set to receive "a five-figure sum every year" due to his involvement in the songs.

Advertisement

In a May 2022 interview with Vulture, Joe Alwyn revealed the serendipitous origin of Taylor Swift's duet with Bon Iver, Exile. Alwyn explained that he was casually playing around on the piano when he stumbled upon a melody that eventually evolved into the song.

"It was completely off the cuff, an accident," Alwyn described. Swift then expressed interest in working on the melody together. Alwyn recounted, "She said, 'Can we try and sit down and get to the end together?' And so we did. It was as basic as some people made sourdough."

ALSO READ: Why Is Joe Alwyn Dubbed 'Yogurt Boy' By Taylor Swift Fans? Explored

Joe Alwyn's Musical Journey with Taylor Swift: From Coney Island to Sweet Nothing

Coney Island features not only Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift but also credits Aaron and Bryce Dessner, known for their work in The National, as songwriters on the duet.

In Evermore, Alwyn collaborated with Swift once again, contributing to the second duet she sings with Bon Iver.

As for Sweet Nothing marks the final song Joe Alwyn helped write before his breakup with Taylor Swift, appearing on her album Midnights.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre feels her character in Shah Rukh Khan led Duplicate became caricatured; here's why