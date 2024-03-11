Emma Stone secured her second Best Actress Oscar for her role in Poor Things, edging out tough competition from Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Emma Stone, visibly surprised, embraced her husband Dave McCary, and Poor Things co-stars as she accepted the prestigious award. As Stone went on to take the award, she jokingly said, "Oh boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she added "Oh boy, this is really overwhelming."

In her heartfelt speech, Stone expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort behind the film, acknowledging director Yorgos Lanthimos. In her acceptance speech, Emma said, "It's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts and that is the great thing about making movies,"

She continued "I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member and every crew member. Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter."

She portrayed the character Bella Baxter in Poor Things from Victorian London, in a film brimming with dark humor and intricate visual design. This win marks Stone's second Oscar, following her previous triumph for La La Land in 2017.

Stone and Gladstone had been closely matched in the lead-up to the Oscars, with Stone clinching victories at the BAFTA and the Golden Globes. The 35-year-old actor from Arizona has left an indelible mark on the film industry since her breakout role in Easy A in 2016, starring in a range of notable films such as The Help, Birdman, and The Favourite.

The competition for Best Actress also included Annette Bening for Nyad, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan for Maestro. Despite the strong contenders, Stone's captivating performance in Poor Things garnered widespread acclaim and solidified her status as one of Hollywood's leading talents.

Stone's success extends beyond acting, as she was also nominated in the Best Picture category for producing Poor Things, although the award ultimately went to Oppenheimer. This nomination further underscores her multifaceted contributions to the film industry and highlights her versatility as both an actor and producer.

