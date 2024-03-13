'I Just Love Her': Emma Stone Talks About Her Admiration For Sally Field And Praises 'Fab 5' Presenters Format Of 2024 Oscars

Emma Stone won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Poor Things. Leading ladies Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Lange, and Charlize Theron presented Stone with the golden trophy on Sunday. With her dress broken, the actress stepped onstage and hugged the women before accepting the award.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Emma shared a special connection with Sally Field. The Amazing Spider-Man co-stars had a little reunion of their own, on and off stage. The duo were seen engaged in some great conversation backstage after the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Emma Stone might’ve faced an oops moment but her mermaid-fit peplum gown was one of the best outfits of the night

Advertisement

What Did Emma Stone Say About Sally Field?

While in conversation with the entertainment portal, the La La Land star revealed, "Sally Field and I've gotten to work with three times. We have the same birthday. I just love her and what she was saying — all of those women I admire so much and look up to so much, so it was really [special]."

Both actresses celebrate their birthdays on November 6th. Stone praised the five presenters on stage and remarked, "I wish that they did that every year; it was so beautiful," about the invitation to present given to previous category winners.

Field celebrated Emma Stone's performance in Poor Things on the Academy Awards stage by saying, "Curious as a puppy and hungry as a bear, Emma Stone's brilliant Bella is unhinged, uninhibited and completely original."

She added, "With the fearlessness of a toddler, she awkwardly steps into the world, awakening into her body and the sensations of being alive without boundaries. It is an unforgettable and endearing character created by an actor who is always surprising, who refuses to be categorized, and, like Bella, is completely original. Bravo, Emma."

Emma Stone's Oscar Acceptance Speech

In her Oscar acceptance speech, The Favorite actress blamed Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken performance for her dress malfunction. Stone said in her speech, "The other night, I was panicking, as you can see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' And he was right because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It's all of us together."

Advertisement

Emma Stone won her second Oscar. She won the first award in 2017 for the movie La La Land, where she starred alongside Ryan Gosling.

ALSO READ: 96th Academy Awards’ 10 best red carpet looks: Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, and others