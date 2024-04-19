Kit Harrington Says ‘Not So Interested In Heroic Roles’ Amid His Antagonist Role In Blood For Dust

Jon Snow may know nothing, but Kit Harrington knows what he wants!

After eight years of playing the steadfast, loyal, and honorable guy in Game of Thrones, the actor is dodging heroic roles in the opposite direction! Harrington is looking forward to playing more “f***ed-up people!”

Kit Harrington is excited to play a ‘dirtbag’ in Blood for Dust’

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the GOT star cleared his objective in the roles he is “hunting” for these days.

"If I look at the roles I've taken since playing an out-and-out hero in Game of Thrones, I have to admit there seems to be some sort of pushback about playing a hero,” he said. “I'm not so interested in heroic roles, and if I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish,” he added.



"I rarely get the opportunity to play the Rickys of this world, the antagonistic dirtbag types, and I was excited to be presented with that opposite an actor like Scoot," Harrington said. "That is seemingly what I've been hunting a bit."

Harrington has a soft corner for actors playing heroes

Having played one of the most earnest heroes on television, who was not broken after literally being stabbed in the back! Harrington definitely knows what it takes to play one!

"My heart goes out to people playing heroes. They're f---ing hard to play and to make interesting," he says. “[Playing] a guy who is doing all the right things and is driven by being good, it's harder to do that. And I think people who do it successfully, who play classically heroic roles, are very talented actors,” Harrington adds.

Talking about how playing the bad guys is more satisfying as an actor, he says, “It is more fascinating as an actor, I think, to empathize with someone deeply faulted and wrong, to try and find your way into why they are doing these things. I just find it more interesting looking for the f---ed-up people." As an audience, it will be fun to see him in this new color!

What’s Blood for Dust all about?

Rod Blackhurst’s neo-crime thriller is set in Montana. Harrington plays Ricky, the sociopathic drugs and arms dealer, opposite Scoot McNairy’s Cliff. The latter is a salesperson with a checkered past and an unfulfilled life until he meets Ricky, who brings him back into the criminal underworld, selling drugs and guns for a cartel.

"He's sort of a devil-on-the-shoulder character, the antagonist who's with you all the way through. He's like a good-time guy in a bad world. He doesn't want to have to face reality." the Eternals actor said about his character.