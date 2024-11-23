Kristin Chenoweth Responds To Ariana Grande Saying Wicked's Glinda 'Might Be A Little In The Closet'; Check Out

Ariana Grande thinks her Wicked character, Glinda could be in the closet about her sexuality. The Thank You Next singer speculated about the famed good witch’s sexuality after people started shipping Glinda with Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba as a romantic couple. Speaking to Gay Times, Grande addressed the “ship” and even leaned in on the idea.

“You know, maybe Glinda might be a little in the closet!” she said of her character. “If there were a time, you know, you never know, give it a little more time!” Grande added. Kristin Chenoweth who originally portrayed the character in the 2003 Broadway musical reacted to Grande’s take.

“I thought so too way back when….” the Tony Winner on a news outlet’s Instagram post.

The pop star further told the outlet that she and Erivo’s characters have a profound connection so shipping them comes naturally. “It’s just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality. It’s kind of a deep safety within each other,” she added.

Erivo — who came out as a bisexual in 2022 —shared her take on the topic hinting that her character Elphaba could be gender fluid. “[She] goes wherever the wind goes,” Erivo added.

On a lighter note, the actress feels that Elphaba has a deep love for Glinda and there’s nothing wrong about their connection being celebrated by fans.

The theories of Wicked shadowing many LGBTQIA+ themes under its premise have been around for decades. People believe that the song Defying Gravity or Elphaba’s story of facing adversity or the message of breaking societal expectations could easily be linked to the queer community.

In fact, both Grande and Erivo referred to the Land of Oz as a “queer place” in their Gay Times interview. “Oz is just a celebration of uniqueness, and everyone is so beautiful in Oz, and I don’t even think it is a conscious discussion or decision,” the pop star added adding that everyone is “beautifully queer.”

The live-action adaptation helmed by John M. Chu of the hit Broadway musical Wicked, is currently in theaters.