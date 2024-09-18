Lala Kent Reveals Daughter Sosa's Face Two Weeks After Her Birth: 'Blessed To Call Myself Your Mama'

Lala Kent does not mind revealing her baby girl's face online, who was born two weeks ago. The 34-year-old bravolebrity took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 17, to showcase her new bundle of joy, posting two photos of her sleeping infant, Sosa, wrapped in a blanket. One of the images also featured her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, gently holding and kissing her new sister. Additionally, Kent shared a video of herself preparing to welcome her second daughter.

“Two weeks ago, on September 3rd, I welcomed my second baby girl, Sosa Kent. I’ve been open about my dream of this moment- at 10:30pm the moment came true,” the Vanderpump Rules alum wrote in the caption. “My little dream baby entered the world. I am completely in love with her. We all are. Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama. Welcome to our crazy world, boo boo. We are so happy you’re here."

Sosa, for those who may not know, was conceived via a sperm donor.

The reality star first announced her pregnancy in March, sharing a black-and-white snap of her baby bump with Ocean in the frame. “I am expanding my pod,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Kent, who first became a mom in 2021 when she and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett welcomed Ocean, broke up with the film producer later in the year. In March, Kent shaded her ex while explaining her reason for opting to have kids via a sperm donor, telling Amazon Live, “The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist.”

Elaborating, Kent said she wants to be in full control of maybe not her child, but having them around her all the time.

The Row actress said she endured a challenging period after splitting from Emmett and navigating the co-parenting relationship with him. Kent explained that, though her heart will always be up for grabs because she believes in love and is certain she’ll find it again, she never wants her children to be up for grabs.

In the days following the birth of her second daughter, Kent has shared several wholesome moments of her eldest daughter bonding with her little sister. Per Kent’s frequent Instagram updates, Ocean is over the moon about being an older sibling. Kent shared in one of her recent Instagram stories that “Ocean is absolutely obsessed with Sosa.” It was love at first sight between the sisters, she added.

