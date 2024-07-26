Lala Kent Gets Emotional Over ‘Terrifying’ Health Scare Amidst Pregnancy; Says ‘I Could Not Breathe’

Lala Kent opened up about the terrifying moments in the recent past when the Vanderpump Rules star described having a health scare while being pregnant. On the recent episode of Give the Lala Podcast, the TV personality shared that her arms and legs went numb. Kent shared that she was crying for help and screamed for her mother but couldn’t move a finger while lying on the hospital bed.

The VPR member is expecting her second child and announced the news on her Instagram account. Kent got emotional while describing her health conditions.

The horrifying incident took place at Kent's baby shower while she was walking a kid up the stairs. The reality TV star shared that she was rushed to the emergency room.

What did Lala Kent share about her health scare?

Lala Kent, on her podcast, claimed that she was in no position to move as she completely went numb. The TV star shared, “My arms and legs went numb, and I could not breathe, and [it] took everything in me to not pass out and just make it to my bed.” She further added, “I was trying to yell for my mom, but again, I was really struggling, and I was very, very concerned.”

Kent also went on to say, “I don’t know what happened. I’ve heard that she could be sitting weird, but I felt this overwhelming amount of guilt because I’ve been complaining a lot about my [body] aching and just wanting it to be done.”

After the TV personality got her senses back, the first thing she was concerned about was if her baby was fine. Fortunately, the baby in the womb was active and in motion, said Lala. The TV star is a mother to a three-year-old daughter.

Lala Kent is on her path to recovery

Talking about her recovery process, the VPR star shared that she was suddenly able to breathe and got the confidence that all was well. Kent revealed, “I positioned myself in a different way and all of a sudden I could breathe.”

She added, [The baby] was definitely active. I said [to the doctor], ‘She hasn’t stopped moving. And he was like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m less concerned now.’” Lala shares her daughter, Ocean, with her ex, Randall Emmet, while the second child has been conceived through the IUI process.

