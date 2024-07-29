Lana Condor Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Her Mother Following Her Recent Passing: 'Every Good Thing I Am, Is Because Of You'

Lana Condor’s mother is no more. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress, 27, shared the news of her mother Mary Condor’s passing on Sunday, July 28, in a vulnerable Instagram post. The upload featured a throwback picture of young Lana holding her mother’s hand as the duo twinned in white dresses. Her post came with a lengthy letter addressed to her “beautiful, beautiful mama” in the caption.

The actress did not list a date or cause of Mary’s death.

Lana Condor remembers her mother following her recent demise

“I’m lying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost,” Lana began the letter, expressing she keeps thinking her mom went to run errands and would call her right back. “I want, I need you to know that every good thing I am is because of you,” the Moonshot star added.

Lana went on to list the lessons her mother taught her, including how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate, to always trust her gut and go with her instincts, and to have empathy in abundance because the world needs much more of it. The actress added that her mother taught her to always make love and compassion her first priority.

“You infused our world with so much joy, warmth, and color that I fear the sunrises will always now feel somewhat muted because you aren’t here to watch them with me, like we always loved to do,” Lana noted, adding, “It’s only been a few days since I lost you, but I miss you like you’ve been gone for way longer and also like you just left.”

“I love you with my whole soul,” she added.

Lana Condor is an adoptive child — She had a special message for her mother in this context following her demise

“You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am that you’ll find me again,” Condor’s letter concluded.

Lana and her brother Arthur were adopted by Mary and Bob from an orphanage in Vietnam when Lana was 4 months old. The actress went to visit the orphanage with her family in 2019 after Michelle Obama asked her on the trip. “We retraced our steps, my parents’ steps to finding us,” Condor told People in 2021.

In 2018, the rom-com star also talked about her biracial family to Elle, aligning her role in the To All The Boys franchise with her real life. Like Lana, her character Lara Jean in the Netflix hits was also biracial, with her late mother in the movies being from South Korea. The on-screen representation forced Lana to think a lot about her birth mother and her well-being, she told the publication at the time.

