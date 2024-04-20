Late Night with the Devil is a spooky movie that's making waves for its unique style. It follows Jack Delroy, a struggling '70s late-night TV host, who decides to host a Halloween episode to boost his ratings. However, things take a scary turn when a guest named Lilly reveals a dark secret.

The film has gained attention on social media and made over $10 million at the box office since its release. The filmmakers, brothers Colin and Cameron Cairnes, are thrilled by the positive response and are open to the idea of a sequel, per People.

Late Night with the Devil ending explained

The movie starts strong, with filmmakers Cameron and Colin Cairnes creating a convincing Nixon-era talk show called Night Owls, before things take a dark turn. The plot revolves around the show's host, Jack Delroy, played by David Dastmalchian, who starts to encounter demonic forces.

As the story unfolds in Late Night with the Devil, in Late Night with the Devil, viewers uncover Jack's haunting past: his wife's untimely demise from lung cancer, despite her non-smoker status, and his desperate attempts to boost ratings, even featuring her on his show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Yet, fame eludes him, overshadowed by the likes of Johnny Carson. Before her death, Jack delves into darkness, attending a sinister forest retreat, possibly entangling himself with malevolent forces.

During a Halloween episode gone awry, young Lilly transforms into a demonic being, addressing Jack familiarly. Her eerie reassurances hint at a sinister pact, leaving audiences speculating if Jack traded his wife's life for fame. The film's climax merges Night Owls' footage with surreal scenes, blurring reality and Jack's psyche.

In a chilling conclusion, Jack confronts a spectral vision of his wife, imploring him to end her suffering. Succumbing to despair, he unwittingly stabs Lilly, not his wife. As sirens wail outside, Jack surveys the studio's chaos, realizing the consequences of his Faustian bargain.

The movie's finale is intense, with Jack confronting his inner demons and facing the consequences of his actions. The Cairnes brothers intentionally leave the ending open to interpretation, adding to the suspense.

During an interview, Cairnes Brother told People, "Hopefully the film provides enough clues that people can walk away with what they think is their own valid theory."

David Dastmalchian gives insight into Jack and Dr June's relationship

During a recent interview with Variety, David gave his take on Jack and Dr. June's alleged affair, "There was definitely no affair when Millie was alive. After she died, Jack is unable to process the grief. And this book comes across my desk - Conversations with the Devil."

He continued, "I take a meeting—nothing illicit at all, but because I’m fascinated by this stuff and I see the potential for a great segment. And there’s chemistry there, and a bond starts to form, which rattles Jack with guilt because still in mourning. He develops feelings, and he truly believes in her—but he also knows she could be good for the show."

Late Night with the Devil is available to stream on Shudder and AMC+.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Once Revealed She Was Unable Breathe On Set While Filming THIS Suicide Squad Scene; Find Out