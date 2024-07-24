Leah Kateb Says Taylor Swift Helped Her Get Through Love Island USA Season 6 Experience; 'This Is Everything'

Love Island USA Season 6 ended with a bang. After the finale, the final four couples were given access to their phones, and Leah Kateb, one of the finalists and a runner-up, shared her journey using Taylor Swift’s songs. It’s clear that she is a Swiftie. Leah even revealed how Swift’s songs have been a major part of her experience on the island.

Leah was one of the original Islanders who stayed until the end with her partner, Miguel Harichi. Although she started her journey with Rob Rausch, their relationship featured quite a bit of drama throughout the season, and they ended up being friends. Leah and Miguel were placed second, followed by JaNa and Kenny Rodriguez in third, and Nicole Jacky and Kendall in fourth. Serena and Kordell won the season and took home $100,000 in prize money.

Leah Kateb’s love for Taylor Swift

After getting her phone back, Leah Kateb took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Just got my phone back. I love you guys more than you could ever know. Nothing could have prepared me for the love that was waiting for me outside the villa." In the background, she featured “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” a song by Taylor Swift from Midnights.

In another confession story, she mentioned Taylor Swift and told her massive follower base that it was Taylor’s songs that made her journey bearable. She wrote, “Plz go tell @taylorswift she got me through my entire Love Island experience,” and accompanied the story with the song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” from The Tortured Poets Department.

In another story, Leah reshared a fan’s video that compiled her and Miguel’s journey on the song “Slut”. Sharing it, she wrote, "Wow, if u know me, I was singing this song the entire time in the villa💕💕This is everything 💕.”

Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch’s drama on Love Island USA Season 6

In the initial phase of Love Island USA Season 6, Leah and Rob wanted to be with each other and had formed a bond. However, things changed when Andrea Carmona walked in, and Rob chose to couple up with her, leaving Leah behind. A few days later, when a task required the ladies to eliminate one of them, Andrea was voted out of the villa.

Rob Rausch blamed Leah for Andrea’s elimination, and Leah expressed her hurt and frustration over Rob’s decision to couple with Andrea. Despite this drama, Leah eventually paired up with Miguel, and after some time, she apologized for her previous behavior. Although Leah and Rob ended on friendly terms, their drama was compelling to watch. By the end of the show, Leah had grown closer to Miguel, and their bond had deepened.

Watch Love Island USA Season 6 on Peacock. Let us know your thoughts about Leah Kateb’s love for Taylor Swift.

