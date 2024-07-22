'This Man Just Will Not Stop': Ariana Madix Shares Thoughts On Love Island USA Star Rob Rausch's Overalls

Ariana Madix, the host of Love Island USA, has finally shared her thoughts on Rob Rausch's distinctive choice of clothing. Rausch, known for his recurring appearance in denim overalls, has caught the eye of both Madix and the viewers this season.

Madix’s elective comments

Madix, who recently turned 40, was remembering her time at the Love Island Villa. She reminded herself of a moment when she walked in on the girls in their dressing room just as the boys were about to enter Casa Amor. This was a funny meeting whereby she asked if there were any overalls that she could give away.

“It’s a lot,” Madix exclusively told PEOPLE about Rob’s fashion choice for season 6 of this Peacock show, adding, “Listen, maybe once is fine, but I feel like this man just will not stop wearing the overalls. I am like, stop trying to make overalls a thing. It's not a thing, it's not going to be.”

Rob’s repetitive outfit choices have not escaped Madix’s observation. Also, among the Islanders who tend to share clothes, no one else has put on these overalls. The viewers of this TV show have also been discussing this unique fashion choice through social media.

Social media hype

Now let’s have a look at what people are saying on social media. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: "Girl everybody on love island got a never ending closet and then there’s rob wearing them hot ass overalls for the tenth day in a row."

“Rob and these overalls again?????????” another user commented while someone else said jokingly, “It’s clear Rob didn’t pack enough clothes. I wanna burn them overalls.”

Behind Love Island scenes

In June 2024 TikTok video cast member of season 4 Phoebe Siegel showed how talent managers and producers go through contestants’ luggage before they appear on the show.“They do this because you are not to have any clothing ‘brands’ that are visible on the show,” Siegel explained adding that black tape conceals makeup brand names too.

Samie Elishi posted a YouTube video where he revealed that Love Island UK contestants are limited to two suitcases of clothing for the duration of their show, which lasts up to eight weeks. This was also available on Love Island UK where they had access to pre-loved fashion from eBay that was renewed regularly.

Madix’s comments, along with the viewers’ reactions, indicate the peculiar and often funny dynamics involved in reality television fashion choices. Whether or not Rob Rausch’s overalls will ever be a trend is still a mystery; however, they have certainly made an impact on this season of Love Island USA.

