Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Addresses Rumors About Directing Marvel's Next Avengers Movie: 'I Won't Be Surprised...'

Shawn Levy recently addressed the rumors about potentially directing Marvel Studio's future Avengers movie. Levy attended the premiere of his latest directorial, Deadpool & Wolverine, with the film cast members Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Monday. On the red carpet, without confirming anything, the director revealed that he had read those reports, too. Read on further to know more details!



Shawn Levy reacts to rumors about him directing Marvel's future Avengers film

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to release on July 26, director Shawn Levy finally shared his thoughts on the recent viral rumors that he may direct the future Avengers film. Levy said he has seen the reports online, noting, "Because I also have the internet, but I've read a lot of reports."

He further talked about his upcoming superhero film, "What I'll say is I've had my head down for a long time making this movie." The Adam Project director mentioned that making Deadpool & Wolverine was an "incredibly gratifying experience" for him, and it seems to be "one that was equally gratifying for Marvel."

While he didn't confirm anything, Levy concluded by hinting that he might collaborate with Marvel again, "I won't be surprised if Marvel and I aren't done with each other."

Advertisement

In June, THR reported that Shawn Levy might be Marvel Studios' 'choice' to direct the next Avengers film, mentioning that source dished Marvel and Levy are supposedly discussing the project.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Hints at Secretive Star Wars Project Like THIS

ALSO READ: What Is Deadpool & Wolverine's Age Rating? Find Out If Kids Can Watch The Highly-Anticipated Superhero Movie

Kevin Feige shares his views on the ongoing speculation about Shawn Levy directing the next Avengers film

EW noted that last week, they spoke with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and asked him about the rumors that Shawn Levy may direct the future Avengers project. However, Feige did not give a direct answer, and instead, he said, "There were rumors last week, there are rumors this week, there will be rumors next week."

He even praised his directing skills and their latest collaboration on Deadpool & Wolverine, mentioning their experience working with Levy on their first film was "incredible," adding that he's a "remarkable filmmaker and a storyteller."

Feige further remarked that it's a "difficult" thing to make a movie this size before revealing that everybody was "sad" when they wrapped up the production."

Advertisement

Shawn Levy has previously directed several fascinating films, such as Night at the Museum, Real Steel, The Internship, and Free Guy, among many others.