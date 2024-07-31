Even though Lindsay Lohan is working hard on a Freaky Friday sequel, her most recent hairstyle change reminds us of another classic film character. Lindsay Lohan herself, together with her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of herself from a Morelli Brothers session on Monday, July 29

Lindsay Lohan shares her new churro waves hair look on Instagram

Lohan's typically dark copper hair was replaced in the pictures by a softer strawberry-blonde hue with delicate golden highlights. Her waist-length curls fell over her shoulders as she donned a casual white T-shirt and a natural makeup look that highlighted her unique freckles.

Lohan has been filming the sequel Freaky Friday 2 alongside costars Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray who were also part of the 2003 comedy's original.

As part of her grunge, punk-rock look, Lohan's character Anna had darker hair with big blonde highlights in the original movie. Her most recent appearance, meanwhile, looks more like her paler blonde hair from the 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Lindsay Lohan shares her excitement about Freaky Friday sequel

In an interview published on June 29 with Nightline, the star talked candidly about her emotional return to Walt Disney Studios to start production on the Freaky Friday revival. Lohan said, "For me, it was when I went on to the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that's not just Freaky Friday. For me, that's The Parent Trap. That's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. That's Herbie.”

Lohan is popular for films like The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, and Freaky Friday. She started as a child actor at the age of three, switched to acting, and quickly rose to fame in Hollywood. Despite overcoming several obstacles in her personal life, Lohan is still engaged in the entertainment industry.

