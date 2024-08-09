'Lived Life By Her Own Rules’: The Real’s Loni Love Shares Social Media Post Mourning Demise Of Her Mother Frances

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In tragic news today, Loni Love, 53, a comedian and actress and the talk show The Real's host, announced via a social media post that her mother Frances passed away.

On August 8 (Thursday), The host of the aforementioned talk show took to her Instagram to mourn the demise of her mother. She penned an emotional caption, “Momma Love passed peacefully yesterday… She lived life by her own rules which is what made me live my life the same way.”

Loni added that she found peace in going through her mother's things and seeing the life Frances made for herself. The Real show host continued, “I celebrate her life and will remember the good times forever!!!” She concluded with. “Love you Momma!!!! At this time me and the fam are kindly asking for prayers and privacy to grieve. #RIP”

Multiple celebrities and Loni’s friends offered their condolences in the comments sections. Kelly Rowland wrote, “Sending you big hugs & prayers.” Karen Derrico wrote, “Sending you our condolences and your in our prayers!” and Eboni K. Williams also commented, “So much love and light to you, Loni.”

With celebrities, many other fans and followers of the 53-year-old individual commented, offering their condolences under the tragic post.

The bond between Loni and her mother appeared to be a strong and deep one, that was filled with hardships, as back in a 2015 episode of The Real, the comedian shared a heartfelt tribute honoring her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day and reflected on days her living in Detroit’s Brewster-Douglass Housing projects.

While being emotional, Loni shared that she was born in Brewster Projects to a single mother, and they never had money, but Frances did the best that she could. The comedian added, “Mama, I know what you did for me. I love very much—very, very, very much.”

The 52-year-old continued saying that they did not know how to read very well and her mother did not have much money, but what she did do was make Loni join a book club. While holding a Dr. Suess Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, the comedian stated that the book taught her how to read.

The host expressed that Frances was beautiful and that she loved her so much. She also thanked Frances and Dr. Suess.

