It Ends With Us: Blake Lively's Costume Designer Opens Up On Getting Criticized For Actress' Outfits In Movie

Blake Lively’s outfits in It Ends With Us have been heavily criticized by the audience ever since the first trailer release of the film. As the movie nears its release, the costume designers for the actress in the film have addressed the criticism.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Daman shared that he was initially excited to know what people thought of his work in the film. But when the first teaser of the movie was let out, the viewers were disappointed, as the dressing of Lily Bloom as a character was not exactly how they imagined it to be.

Addressing how Daman wrapped his head around the criticism from the audience, the designer said that it did not concern him much, as he was just thrilled to have people talking about his ideas and implementations in the film.

The fashion enthusiast claimed to the portal that once “people actually see the context of the clothing and how it’s actually put together in the scenes, [and] how Blake carries it all as Lily, I think people are gonna be thrilled and very excited.”

Eric Daman also worked with Lively on Gossip Girls, and after 10 years, the designer chose the outfits for the lead star and Jenny Slater, who will play the role of Alyssa in the film.

Mentioning the first thoughts and the inspiration brought to the table for Lively’s character, Daman revealed, “I was inspired to bring in some very special, one-of-a-kind vintage pieces. Blake and I had very, very similar thoughts on that, leaning into the bin clothing and kind of striking this balance between masculine and feminine elements.”

Advertisement

He added, “We don’t want Lily to appear like a shrinking violet. She is a very strong-willed, self-empowered woman, and I think it was very important not to lean into clothing where it felt more delicate.”

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ THIS Romantic Gesture During Their Initial Days Of Dating; Check It Out Here

It Ends With Us, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover, will narrate the story of Lily Bloom, Ryle, and Atlas in the romantic drama that is set to unfold on the big screen.

According to the synopsis of the film, “Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship.”

As for the cast members, Lively will star alongside Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, who will play the characters of Ryle and Atlas, respectively. Justin Baldoni has also taken the director’s chair for the movie that will hit theaters on August 9.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Starrer It Ends With Us Features Songs by Taylor Swift and Post Malone and More