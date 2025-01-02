Lloyd Klein Opens Up About Jocelyn Wildenstein’s Death: ‘It’s Extremely Sad’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Jocelyn Wildenstein recently passed away, following which her longtime partner, Lloyd Klein, shared the details of how the two spent their final hours together. After experiencing a tragic and sudden event in his life, Klein recently spoke to PEOPLE about how shocked he was to find out that his partner Wildenstein was no more.

As per Lloyd Klein, the celebrity widely known for her plastic surgeries had died while sleeping.

Recalling the last day in their lives, Klein stated, "We had a nice happy hour the same night, and we were getting ready for the new year, and we took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed."

He then went on to state that the cause of death of Jocelyn Wildenstein was phlebitis.

For unversed, phlebitis, as per Healthline, is a condition of inflammation of a vein. This is caused by damage to the vein wall or by a blood clot that blocks a vein. Klein further recalled that because of her health condition, the legs of Wildenstein were “very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain."

The two were having a nap; however, when Lloyd Klein woke up, he spoke to Jocelyn, “We have to wake up; we have to get dressed." Too soon he found out that Jocelyn Wildenstein was cold.

Advertisement

"It's extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year's Eve and to find her cold," he went on to add.

However, her condition had not affected Jocelyn Wildenstein a day before when the two were celebrating at the Ritz, as per Klein, who also mentioned that the celebrity’s grandmother too suffered from a similar health condition.

The globally acclaimed Swiss socialite passed away on December 31, 2024, at the age of 84.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder