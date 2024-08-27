Why Was Jocelyn Wildenstein Nicknamed Catwoman? Find Out as the Socialite Shares a PIC of Herself Before Cosmetic Procedures

Jocelyn Wildenstein, also known as "Catwoman," recently shared throwback pictures on her social media, giving her followers a glimpse of how she looked before undergoing major cosmetic surgeries. But do you know why she is called Catwoman? Keep reading to find out.

Jocelyn has been viral for her appearance for many years now. She is also known for her lavish lifestyle and has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, which have left her face with a feline or cat-like appearance.

In addition to being called Catwoman, she is also known as "The Lion Queen" and "The Bride of Wildenstein" (a reference to her ex-husband Alec Wildenstein's last name). According to Wikipedia, Jocelyn denies undergoing excessive cosmetic surgery and claims that her Swiss heritage has played a role in her looks. However, she has admitted to having a multi-million dollar procedure done to make her eyes look more like a cat's.

Jocelyn grabbed everyone's attention when she took to Instagram on August 25 to share a throwback picture, posing alongside her daughter, Diane Wildenstein, who was an infant at the time.

The photo candidly showcased her face before her major transformation. Jocelyn captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein #oljogi #jocelynwildenstein."

Along with Diane, she also shared a son, Alec Jr. with her ex-husband who was a billionaire art dealer. The pair parted their ways in 1997 which grabbed major media headlines at that time. This spotlight caused Jocelyn to be called Catwoman and The Bride of Wildenstein, per People magazine.

According to the publication, Alec told Vanity Fair and stated that Jocelyn was “crazy.” He stated, “I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

Their divorce proceeding reportedly lasted a couple of years which included the court drama with multiple allegations like affairs, escort work, and domestic violence from both the parties.

According to People magazine, Reuters reported that in 1999, Jocelyn was awarded USD 2.5 billion with an additional USD 100 million annually for the next 13 years. As a part of their settlement, the judge ordered the Catwoman to not use the settlement money on her cosmetic procedures.

