Lollapalooza India 2025 Lineup: Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Louis Tomlinson Among Top Artists Set To Perform in Mumbai Next Year

Lollapalooza India revealed its lineup for 2025, its third edition, on Tuesday, September 10, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t pleasantly surprised to see some of the biggest global music stars featured on the list. Set to take place on March 8 and 9 next year, the extravagant music carnival will see acts like Green Day, Shawn Mendes, and breakout talent Hanumankind gracing the stage.

For a detailed list of the Lollapalooza India 2025 lineup, keep reading!

The multi-genre music festival, which will reportedly span 20 hours across 4 stages, will see five-time Grammy winners Green Day, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool, perform in India for the first time in their over 35-year-long career.

The band shared their excitement for their upcoming show in Mumbai, India, on Instagram after being announced as headliners for Lolla India 2025, writing, “Another milestone for us!! India, you’ve been calling our name... and it’s finally time to respond.”

Shawn Mendes, the 26-year-old Canadian musician, confirmed his performance at the event by posting the Lolla lineup to his Instagram stories with the text, “So excited, @lollaindia.”

Humankind, real name Suraj Cherukat, who shot to superstardom overnight thanks to his viral hit Big Dawgs, will also grace Mumbai at the music festival. For those who wish to see the Desi rapper sooner on stage, don’t miss his shows in Bengaluru and Mumbai on September 13 and 15, respectively.

Former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson will make his much-anticipated India debut alongside fellow British act Glass Animals.

The lineup for the third edition of Lollapalooza also includes rapper Boi Boi from Outkast, U.K. band Nothing But Thieves, Norwegian pop artist Aurora, who made everyone’s COVID period more bearable, electronic artists like Zedd, John Summit, and Alok, American guitarist and composer Cory Wong, South Korean indie rock group Wave To Earth, and budding pop artists like Isabel LaRosa.

Folk-indie singer-songwriter pair Lullanas will also make their India debut at Lolla India alongside other Indian artists including Dot., Raftaar and KR$NA, Talwinder, Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra, Raman Negi, Dhanji, Spryk, Sahil Vasudeva, DJ producer Anushka, Raghav Meattle, Sid Vashi, and indie multi-instrumentalist producer Sudan.

Lollapalooza opened bookings for tickets on September 5 as a strategic move to build excitement among fans. For anyone who hasn’t secured their tickets yet, now would be the right time, as the cat is already out of the bag and it won’t take long before the news spreads and tickets sell out sooner than anticipated.

