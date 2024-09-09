Lil Wayne's Engineer Is Frustrated Over Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Selection; DEETS

Fabian Marasciullo, Lil Wayne's longtime engineer, recently showed frustration after learning that Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The news has disappointed fans and industry professionals who believe Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, should have had the opportunity to perform in his hometown. The game will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which makes the announcement even more significant for Wayne's supporters.

Lil Wayne's fans and industry colleagues were quick to express their disappointment when the NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar, another major figure in hip-hop, would headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Many of Wayne's fans were disappointed by the decision, as they expected the 41-year-old rapper, who has deep roots in New Orleans, to perform in his hometown.

Many fans shared similar sentiments on social media, with several posts claiming that Wayne's decades-long legacy in New Orleans should have secured him the spot. For many, this would have been an opportunity to honor the rapper's career in front of a global audience, as the Super Bowl is one of the most watched events in the world.

Among those who spoke out was Lil Wayne's longtime engineer, Fabian Marasciullo, who has worked with Wayne for years and contributed to some of his most iconic tracks, including Go D.J. from Tha Carter in 2004. Marasciullo took to Instagram to share his frustration with the NFL's decision, calling the situation “Confused. Disappointed. Angry.”

In an Instagram Story post, Marasciullo wrote, "Confused. Disappointed. Angry. But most of all, inspired." He went on to share his point that Wayne's career is not dependent on decisions made by third parties. “We will make the decisions,” he added, implying that the rapper would gain more control over future opportunities.

Marasciullo's post also included Lil Wayne's hit song Right Above It from his 2010 album I Am Not a Human Being, implying that the frustration is deep.

Lil Wayne has publicly expressed his desire to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks last December, he stated that he wanted the opportunity, saying that performing at the Super Bowl in his hometown would be a huge moment in his career.

Although the rapper has yet to receive a formal invitation to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, his aspirations are known to everyone. Wayne even mentioned earlier this year that he was praying for the opportunity to perform in 2025 when the game will be held in his hometown of New Orleans.

