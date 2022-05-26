Look At Me: XXXTentacion: New documentary to dig deeper into rapper's overnight fame & tragic death

An upcoming documentary on Hulu will focus on the dynamic rise in fame and the tragic death of the troubled rapper XXXTentacion. His documentary Look At Me will feature tones of archival footage of the rapper and interviews with his mom Cleopatra Bernard, ex-partner Geneva Ayala and many other rappers alongside fellow friends. Look at Me: XXXTentacion is set to premiere on May 26.

The documentary will chronicle the journey of Jahseh Onfroy who became a star in the blink of an eye as a SoundCloud rapper. Though the rapper was suffering from severe mental health issues and even confessed to being a perpetrator of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend. Before his sudden death, the rapper was waiting for trial proceedings for his 2016 domestic abuse case for beating up an ex-girlfriend until the victim was unable to see. Though at the beginning of the case, XXXTentacion had pleaded not guilty, a secret recording of the rapper surfaced in October 2018 within which he admitted to the violent act. At the time, the clip was considered a confession by both the defence and the prosecution.

Meanwhile, in the trailer, Onfroy's mother revealed, via Rolling Stone, "My son would not sleep at night," and went on to disclose, "He would tell me he hears voices." The rapper passed away in June 2018 as he was killed during a robbery outside a Florida car dealership. The series is set to shed new light on the blurry life of the rapper as fans have previously rallied online in support of the rapper after his sudden death.

Check out the trailer of Look At Me: XXXTentacion below:

