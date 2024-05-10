Bindi Irwin On Life After Endometriosis Surgery

Bindi Irwin delivers a message of hope to those suffering from endometriosis. The 25-year-old conservationist spoke candidly about her illness and the progress she has made since beginning treatment.

Irwin spoke openly on Friday, May 3, while accepting the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 2024 EndoFound Blossom Award in New York City. Her experience serves as a source of inspiration for those facing similar challenges, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and the possibility of recovery with the right support and care.

Bindi Irwin's triumph over endometriosis

Irwin declared, "I am no longer a shadow of myself," during the occasion. "I felt like I had lost myself, and I detested looking in the mirror because all I could see was the pain. And now I feel like I'm regaining my sense of self. It's important for all of us to remember that I am so much more than my suffering.”

Irwin continued by discussing her own traumatic experiences with endometriosis, a reproductive disorder that can result in severe pelvic discomfort and problems becoming pregnant when uterine tissue grows outside the uterus.

Irwin said she had consulted doctors who had previously "dismissed" her problem and that the pain only worsened when she gave birth to her daughter Grace Warrior, 3, during moments of "debilitating agony with no end in sight."

"My agony reached unprecedented levels. My life was completely overrun by it, she recalled. "I remember clearly lying on the floor with my daughter beside me, sobbing uncontrollably because she had no idea what was wrong with me."

Irwin went on, "And all I wanted was to be there for my daughter. However, endometriosis was stealing my happiness and my capacity to carry out daily tasks."

Bindi Irwin's endometriosis diagnosis and recovery journey

The mother of one further revealed to the Blossom Gala attendees that the conservationist had not yet diagnosed her with endometriosis until her friend had narrated her own tale, which motivated her to seek treatment.

She had earlier disclosed that she had endometriosis when she had a laparoscopy to rule out intra-abdominal illnesses in an August 2023 PEOPLE cover story. Her ovary was found to have 37 lesions and a cyst, both of which were surgically removed.

In her speech on May 3, Irwin stated, "All of my endometriosis was removed, and today I feel more alive than I have since I was a tiny child. I can enjoy hugs from my family and friends and laugh genuinely again."

Hugs ached for years, and my suffering robbed me of my joy and sense of humor. Laughing is painful," she said. "I asked my spouse the other day, 'Have you always been this funny?' without giving it any thought. My poor spouse, how amazing he is. He let out a loud laugh. At that point, I burst out laughing as the realization that I could once again enjoy life had finally dawned on me.”

“Oh my god!” The Irwins actress also expressed her hope that, despite some who may disagree, her experience may provide others with "validation that their pain is real" and that "they deserve answers" to their ordeal.

She gave her daughter a sincere shout-out, expressing her love, and thanked the Endometriosis Foundation of America for the recognition, saying, “You are my reason for being. And when I look at you, I know the meaning of life. Thank you so much.”

