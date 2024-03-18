NSYNC's AJ McLean And Backstreet Boys' Lance Bass Reveal New Look; Prove They Are The Ultimate 'Girl Dads'

Lance Bass and AJ McLean are in their “pink era”!

The BackSync boys are sporting pink hair these days! Bass acknowledges that in his hilarious Instagram post featuring McLean. In the video, Bass and McLean lip-sync and dance to Muni Long’s Made For Me while rocking their pink hair.



Girl Dads, Bass and McLean vibe to Muni Long's Made For Me

The duo almost twin as they lip-sync the lyrics, “Twin! Where have you been?" Bass says the lyric, “Nobody knows me like you do,” followed by McLean, who lip-syncs to “Nobody’s gonna love me quite like you,” which ends with an adorable hug between the two.

The video was titled “When you are both in your pink era” and a caption that read ‘Girl Dads’. Watching these two goofy dads having fun together was not something fans expected to see but they loved it! A fan wrote in the comments, “Can you get 8 other friends together and go on tour pls? Thank you #BackSync.”

The NSYNC singer dyed his pink hair two months ago and has been married to Michel Turchin since 2014. The two have twins, a son, Alexander James, and a daughter, Violet Betty. McLean, also sporting pink hair, has two daughters, Lyric, 6, and Elliot, 11, with estranged wife Rochelle DeAnna.

Bass gushes about his children and life as a father

Bass has spoken about his kids and being a dad on several occasions. In an interview, he opened up about fatherhood, "I feel like every day is a different milestone, and it is just incredible," the musician said. "They're in school now, which I think is really insane — they're little people now."

The singer-dancer talks about feeling surreal watching his kids grow up, "They can communicate with you. You're having these conversations, and it's just so surreal to think just two years ago, which seems like yesterday, they were just little blobs on the couch and couldn't do anything," he said.

What are the BackSync boys working on these days?

Bass, part of the boy band NSYNC, recently had a surprise reunion with his former bandmates at Justin Timberlake’s One Night Only show in LA. Rumors have it that the band might make a comeback!

Backstreet Boy’s McLean focuses on solo projects and released his new single, Electric, last month. The singer chose Alexander James instead of Aj, explaining his decision in an interview. “Aj is a persona, and that’s okay. But Alexander James is who I really am,” said the singer.